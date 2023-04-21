Overwatch 2's Ramattra and Lifeweaver Releases Were "Softer" than Expected

Overwatch 2's newest hero, Lifeweaver, is getting some needed buffs soon that look to improve the hero's healing potential and other aspects of his kit. We knew that those changes were coming along with some input adjustments that's swap around the layout of some of his abilities, and we also knew that a blog post was coming this week from game director Aaron Keller to offer some more insights into the Overwatch 2 team's thoughts on Lifeweaver. Keller spoke about that hero as well as Ramattra, and newest hero after Lifeweaver, and said that both of those heroes landed "softer" than expected at release.

Keller talked about the launch states of Lifeweaver and Ramattra to close out the blog post about the former. Ramattra, as a refresher for those who don't recall what the hero was like months ago when he released, got some buffs soon after he was playable. Those buffs saw the character's Void Barrier cooldown lowered while his Nemesis Form ability which is the core component of the character was buffed dramatically.

That put him in a pretty oppressive spot as far as many players were concerned, but as for his launch state, Keller suggested Ramattra and Lifeweaver weren't where Blizzard wanted them to be at release. While Keller clarified that Blizzard won't exactly be changing up any hero philosophies, it wouldn't be surprising to see the next hero release a bit on the stronger side based on his comments shared this week.

"Regarding new hero balance, we're not exactly shifting our philosophy, but we do think that both Lifeweaver and Ramattra landed a little softer than we would have liked. We recognize that a hero's win rate will climb after they launch, but we also want those same heroes to feel exciting for players on day one. Our goal is for new heroes to feel balanced at launch – not overpowered, but definitely not underpowered either. When we don't hit the mark, we'll make adjustments based on your feedback and the data that we see."

Overwatch 2's Lifeweaver changes will go live on April 25th.