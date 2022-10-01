Overwatch 2 Players Get Free Twitch Loot After Launch

The release of Overwatch 2 is just a few days away now, and if you're planning on playing and watching others play when it launches, you'll have some free loot waiting for you. Blizzard and Twitch announced this week yet another series of Twitch Drops for players to obtain that include a legendary skin as well as some other accessories. These rewards will start dropping on October 7th, and while players will have plenty of time to obtain them before the offer ends, people will also have to put in quite a bit of viewing time to obtain everything.

The legendary skin in question is unsurprisingly for Kiriko, the new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 when the game releases next week. It's the Sukajan Kiriko skin seen below, and it can be yours for watching people play Overwatch 2 on Twitch between October 7th and October 16th.

"Watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch for six hours total between October 7 at 2:00 p.m. PDT and October 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to earn the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko Skin!" an overviewof this reward and the unlock requirements said.

Six hours is indeed the correct number there – you'll have to watch people play Overwatch 2 for six hours to get the skin (after all your accounts are linked up properly, of course). Doing that over the course of nine days isn't a huge ask itself, but that's definitely more viewing time than lots of other rewards require. It probably won't be a big deal for people eager to see more of Overwatch 2 regardless, so you can always throw a stream on in the background to earn your reward without much effort on your part.

As for the other set of Twitch Drops, those will start immediately after the first one ends and will continue until October 24th. Watching for two hours then will net you the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray while watching for three more will get you the Donut weapon charm. That's a total of 11 hours of watching Overwatch 2 for three rewards, so plan out your viewing times accordingly.