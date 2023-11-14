Overwatch 2 Update Adds Roadhog Rework, Full Patch Notes

Earlier this month, developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed Mauga will be the next Hero in Overwatch 2. The team also revealed the next two Heroes coming after the new Tank, but that doesn't mean Blizzard is forgoing its old characters. In fact, today's Overwatch 2 update puts the focus squarely on Roadhog, giving him a needed rework that should improve his frontline tanking abilities, while also slightly nerfing his hook combo to make it a bit less consistent. That doesn't mean it's unusable now, as Roadhog's rework also adds a new ability called Pig Pen that he can use to slow enemies around him, turning them into easy targets.

Of course, Roadhog isn't the only Overwatch 2 Hero who's getting an update. While the changes aren't as substantial, Blizzard has fixed a few issues related to Lifeweaver, Sombra, and Zarya. Of the three, Sombra's changes are the most numerous, but anyone playing those three characters will definitely want to familiarize themselves with the changes before jumping into a game.

Overwatch 2 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Mauga is coming alongside Season 8 on December 5.

Overwatch 2 Roadhog Rework Patch Notes

HERO UPDATES

TANK

ROADHOG

Developer Comments: The broad goal of the Roadhog rework was to improve his frontline presence on the battlefield as a tank hero and reduce the frustration enemy players had with how consistently deadly his hook combo has been in the past.

Roadhog's previous Scrap Gun primary and secondary fire have been reworked into one primary fire shot that is still most effective at close range but also deals more reliable damage from further away now.

His Take a Breather has been changed to a resource-based ability and has been moved to Secondary Fire for a more convenient control scheme. It can be used more frequently but will need to recharge its resources over time, increasing its flexibility as a tanking tool and making it not as easy to counter.

He now has a new ability called Pig Pen, which is a deployable trap that activates when enemies are nearby, dealing damage and slowing them. This enables Roadhog to have control over a wider area and, with a little bit of pre-planning, can be used to either help protect his allies or further enhance the effectiveness of his hook combo.

Scrap Gun

Previous secondary fire functionality has been removed.

Total damage per shot increased from 150 to 160.

Shotgun pellet count reduced from 25 to 16.

Shotgun pellet damage increased from 6 to 6.25.

Now fires a shrapnel volley of 4 large projectiles in the center of the shot.

Each shrapnel projectile deals 15 damage.

Critical damage multiplier reduced from 2x to 1.5x.

Now activated by holding Secondary Fire.

Cooldown for each use decreased from 8 seconds to 1 second.

A new resource meter has been added. This meter will deplete while Take a

Breather is active and then recharge when it's not in use.

Take a Breather requires 12 seconds to reach full charge from empty.

At a full charge, Take a Breather can heal up to 450 health over 3 seconds.

Take a Breather will now remain active as long as its assigned hotkey is held.

An option to "Toggle Take a Breather" has been added under Options > Controls > Roadhog.

Damage reduction decreased from 50% to 30%.

No longer amplifies healing received upon ending.

Pig Pen

This is a new ability assigned to Ability 2 by default.

Launch a trap that slows and damages nearby enemies.

Deals 60 damage when triggered and 30 damage per second in an area.

3-second duration once activated.

40% movement speed slow.

Cooldown is 12 seconds.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed in a previous update – Resolved loading issues that were occurring in the Shop.

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue with Rumble on some abilities activating for all players in the match.

HEROES

Lifeweaver

Fixed a bug that caused Life Grip to cleanse the Orb of Discord.

Fixed a bug where players who hop off of Petal Platform before it is fully raised would become immune to EMP.

Sombra

Fixed an interaction that could result in Sombra being pinned by a charging Reinhardt instead of teleporting to the thrown translocator.

Fixed a bug where Hack didn't work properly when enabled as a Toggle.

Fixed a bug that resulted in Invisibility failing to recast after exiting combat.

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed Sombra's Ultimate cost missing the 10% decrease.

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue where Discord Cooldown UI was displaying on an invisible Sombra in some cases.

Zarya