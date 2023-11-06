Blizzard Reveals Two Overwatch 2 Heroes That Will Follow Mauga's Release

At BlizzCon 2023, developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that the next hero coming to Overwatch 2 is Mauga, a tank hero who uses twin chain guns to tear through his enemies. Mauga will officially debut on December 5 as part of the launch of Season 8 in Overwatch 2, but he's not the only thing Blizzard revealed about the popular hero shooter. While things are still very much up in the air, Blizzard revealed concept art for the two heroes that will follow Mauga. The art was shown off at the Overwatch 2 team's BlizzCon panel, providing even more hype for the upcoming roster additions.

Who Are the Next Heroes in Overwatch 2 After Mauga?

It's worth noting that these characters could change slightly as the Overwatch team moves forward, but they wouldn't announce them if they weren't coming down the pike soon. In fact, both characters already have tentative release dates, with the first character coming during Season 10 and the second hitting in Season 12. The first hero is Damage Hero named Venture. In the short clip Blizzard showed from a recent playtest, players got to see Venture's Dig move in action. This lets you burrow underground and use it to move around the map. Plus, you can't be hit while burrowing, giving you an option to use to escape or set up close-range attacks. They also showed off Venture's Dash ability, making it seem like this character is going to be heavily movement-based.

The Season 12 character is currently being called Space Ranger. We didn't get to see nearly as much from this character, but the concept art shows that they use a "burst-fire smart SMG." They will be a Support Hero and will likely get a name change before they make their debut in Season 12.

Overwatch 2's New PvP Mode

The new heroes weren't the only thing that the Overwatch 2 team talked about. There's a new game mode called Clash that's coming soon. Players will fight to earn five different capture points, placed along a straight line on a map. Each team starts with two control points and the fifth begins as neutral. You'll need to fight back and forth in your quest to claim all five and win the match.

Clash will also see the Hanamura map from Overwatch come back. However, it's been reworked and now goes by Hanaoka. If nothing else, that constant push and pull should make for exciting fights with good potential for late-game comebacks if your team is able to turn the tide at the last second.

Overwatch 2 is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 8 kicks off on December 5, bringing Mauga to the game. Venture and Space Ranger will follow in even-numbered Seasons next year.