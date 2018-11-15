‘Overwatch’ Ashe Funko Pop Figure is Available Now

Earlier this month, Blizzard revealed that the 29th hero to join the world of Overwatch would be Ashe – the shotgun-wielding leader of the Deadlock Gang who has a beef with her former flame McCree. Naturally, Funko had a Ashe Pop figure ready to go right out of the gate.

The Ashe figure was available to pre-order directly from Blizzard shortly after the reveal, but sold out quickly. If you missed it the first time around, your second chance is happening right now. The Overwatch Ashe Funko Pop Figure #441 is available to order right here with shipping slated for December. You can shop the entire Overwatch Funko Pop collection here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that missed it, Ashe debuted during BlizzCon via McCree’s animated short. Blizzard’s official description for the character reads:

“Ashe is a damage hero who brings a whole arsenal of abilities to the table, including Bob, her trusted omnic sidekick, who can be summoned to knock enemies in the air and lay down suppressing fire with his arm cannons. She can also detonate sticks of dynamite and blast enemies away with her Coach Gun—or aim at distant bad guys with her Viper rifle.”

THE VIPER: Ashe’s semi-automatic rifle fires quick shots, or she can use her aim-down sights for a more damaging, precise shot.

DYNAMITE: Ashe throws an explosive that detonates after a short delay or immediately when shot. The explosion from Dynamite also lights enemies on fire, dealing damage over time.

COACH GUN: Ashe blasts enemies in front of her, knocking them away and propelling herself backward for added mobility.

B.O.B.:Ashe summons her trusted omnic sidekick, B.O.B., who charges forward and knocks enemies into the air, then lays down suppressing fire with his arm cannons.

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more Overwatch news and coverage, click here.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.