Nerf This: D.Va’s ‘Overwatch’ Nerf Gun Coming Soon

Earlier last month, we got our first look at the “Die, Die, Die” Reaper Nerf gun from the company’s new Overwatch line. We complained about us not being able to use the super original tagline of D.Va’s “Nerf this!” but now, that’s a thing in the past. We can now proudly proclaim her infamous Ultimate line, because her gun was the latest to be unveiled!

Here comes a new challenger! 🐰 Add https://t.co/mvJh2LSpxT’s #NerfRival Light Gun to your arsenal in 2019. pic.twitter.com/DxL6rJNRmy — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 3, 2018

The team took to their official Twitter account to show off the gun in action and she is a beaut! The classic pink colouring and the markings D.Va is known for makes this gun the perfect addition to any collection!

The new gun isn’t available to buy just yet, but it will be arriving sometime in 2019 alongside others that have yet to be revealed. I know I’m holding my breath here, but if I could get a Lucio blaster, that’d be great. In case you missed it, here’s the reveal teaser for Reaper’s Hellfire shotgun, which was shown off for the first time on July 20:

Ready for combat operations. Add Reaper’s #NerfRival Hellfire Shotgun to your arsenal in 2019. pic.twitter.com/HZxYegdxqK — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 20, 2018

We don’t have exact launch dates for any of these yet, which is a shame, but you better believe that as soon as we know when you can get your hands on these bad boys, we’ll let you know straight away. Who knows, maybe we’ll get to show them off with an office Nerf gun war?! That would be much better than a typical unboxing video, don’t you think?

In other Overwatch news, it was recently announced that Atlanta will be getting its own Overwatch League team, and the city is serious about recruiting the best players around. These guys want to create a team that not only wins, but a team culture that will also attract players from all over the world. As esports continue to explode in popularity, we’re hoping that ATL may be the first city to start selling out mainline sports stadiums for competitive Overwatch action. We’ll keep you updated with the developing Southeastern Overwatch scene as we learn more, so stay tuned!

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.