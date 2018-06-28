Overwatch: Fans React to Weird Space Hamster Hero

Blizzard has done it. They actually pulled the trigger on probably the weirdest hero yet. No, it’s not Jetpack Cat (we can dream, dammit) but it is something as equally odd. A combat-operated, fatal ball of doom-wielding … Hamster. Yup, you heard me, a Hamster.

As you can imagine, the reactions were perfectly reflecting that of our collective thoughts: “What the literal Hell, Blizzard?!” Here are a few of our favourites. Bonus for Jeff Goldblum:

It’s just … it’s too much. And so perfectly Jeff Kaplan, who is the game’s director. As notated in our previous coverage, the reactions were hilarious because seriously, Blizzard – how? Why!? And most importantly … What!?! There is one saving grace. This could very possibly be a joke and I say that as a dedicated fan for two reasons:

Blizzard called the newest addition a “Champion” and not their usual “Hero” … this ain’t League of Legends I just really, really want it to be a joke.

That being said, there was a fan theory about exactly this that Hammond was in fact a hamster. Hammond is a hero mentioned in the lore of Overwatch that was experimented on alongside our beloved Winston. Hammond is definitely out there and has been visible in the game’s narrative which leads many to believe that he will be playable at some point. I guess you could say we’re “rolling with it” as far as theories go (we have puns).

Given the pattern of heroes previously released, and just simply looking at the mechanics in the GIF above, he’ll be a Tank class. With Brigette having been the last hero to be introduced, and Moira before that, this move would only make sense. But it did get me thinking, as an Overwatch player myself – would would I want to see?

We want to see an explanation Blizzard, that’s what we want to see. If you’re going to go the silly route, we deserve Jetpack Cat, dammit!

What were your kneejerk reactions to the big reveal? Sound off with your thoughts below!