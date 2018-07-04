Overwatch’s Hammond Already Being Cosplayed, Adorable as Ever

The latest Overwatch hero to hit PTR is here and he’s an adorable little fluffball that happens to also control a death dealing mech. You know, the usual. Though the character was only just recently revealed, there is already cosplay of Hammond, “Wrecking Ball,” and it’s about as cute as you’d expect!

The cosplay comes courtesy of Cree Nicole and it’s so adorably perfect with her 3D printed ears and Hammond-approved smile! Now if we had a fully functional mech ball like Hammond has, this would be the cosplay to beat all other cosplays. Check out her page below:

Blizzard describes the newest character in perfectly executed detail with an intricate origin story:

“In one of the many experiments carried out at Horizon Lunar Colony, animals were given genetic therapy to assess their adaptation to extended periods of habitation on the moon. As an unexpected side effect, several of them exhibited exceptional growth in physical size and brain function. While most of the test subjects were gorillas or other primates, there were some exceptions, including a hamster named Hammond.

“Like the others, Hammond’s intelligence grew, and he became more curious about the world around him. Much to the puzzlement and amusement of the scientists, Hammond would frequently escape into different parts of the moon base. Though they’d always find him and return him to his cell, they never figured out the true purpose behind his nightly escapades. What they didn’t know was that Hammond was busy teaching himself the skills of a mechanic, which would soon come in handy.”

But it wasn’t just peaceful times at this base, as players well know. Blizzard added, “The colony was eventually thrown into chaos when some of the gorillas rose up against the human scientists and took control. Not all of the animals participated, however, and one of the gorillas, Winston, was making a plan to escape to earth. Hammond sensed his opportunity. He built a makeshift capsule and secretly hitched it to Winston’s craft as the gorilla blasted off. As the two entered earth’s atmosphere, Hammond broke off and landed in a different location: the wasteland of the Australian Outback.

“Hammond modified his escape pod to enter the lucrative mech battle arena of the Scrapyard. Working his way up the ranks, “Wrecking Ball” went from contender to champion, though the pilot’s identity remained a mystery to all. Gathering his winnings, Hammond was able to upgrade his mech enough to survive the dangerous trek out of the Junker-controlled Outback.”

Interested in trying him out yourself? You can check out the adorably ferocious new tank in Overwatch’s Public Test Realm now. No official word as of yet for when he’ll be released into the full game, but he is available to try out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

