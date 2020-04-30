Overwatch League Fans Are Shocked By Sinatraa's Departure For Valorant
Yesterday, the 2019 Overwatch League MVP, Jay "Sinatraa" Won, announced his retirement from the league in the middle of Season 3. On Twitter, Sinatraa explained that the decision hadn't come easily, and that he simply lost passion for the game. The announcement has proven quite surprising for fans. After all, Sinatraa has been long associated with the game, and as the League MVP, an in-game skin based on Won is in the works. Sinatraa has already announced his plans to play Valorant competitively, and some gamers are calling this a nail in the coffin for the Overwatch competitive scene. That seems like a bit of a stretch, but it's certainly not the best look for Blizzard Entertainment.
Big gain for Valorant, big loss for OWL.
This just proves that Overwatch really is dead... 😢😢😢— 1mm3r510n (@1mm3r510n) April 30, 2020
Seems like a safe bet he'll be a force in the Valorant competitive scene.
I was for some reason not the biggest fan of sinatraa but looking back he honestly was one of the greats and is pretty inspiring how much he improved. RIP hope he becomes the valorant goat. https://t.co/43mBWgQBkM— Polar (@Polar_Overwatch) April 30, 2020
Fans are really sad to see him leave.
I remember when Sinatraa and Jeff Kaplan were talking great things about the future of Overwatch then he just gives it all up for @PlayVALORANT 🙁— Spokey (@spokey_ow) April 29, 2020
It's really not a good look for OWL.
Sinatraa leaving overwatch for Valorant shows how bad OW has become. Slap in the face to Blizzard they deserve it— Matt (MRW) Welch (@MRW_SSB) April 29, 2020
There's something to be said for leaving on a high note.
Sinatraa is OWL MVP. Won everything there is to win in overwatch. Smart move imo. Overwatch scene is dying. https://t.co/5d77uBcTMP— Furqan 💯 (@Mikasa_Suka5a) April 29, 2020
Time will tell what this means for OWL.
i’m not gonna lie with sinatraa leaving owl for valorant this feels like the beginning of the end for overwatch— flores (@flores_ow) April 29, 2020
It is shocking, since Valorant hasn't been officially released yet.
In all fairness, if Sinatraa is willing to switch to a game that isn’t even out yet, maybe that shows the true instability of overwatch as an esport.
I suppose we’ll have to wait and see which games bleed the most players.— CurtisGG (@CurtisGG_OW) April 29, 2020
Either way, this puts a lot of pressure on Blizzard, now.
ive never liked @sinatraa .. but i have to admit he was a great value to Overwatch in general. And its not about Valorant, cause its not that good, its RIOT... and RIOT is huge, smart, and super sharp when it comes to retain fan base. Blizzard have to do something... and fast— Jesús Zayas (@jzayas7) April 29, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.