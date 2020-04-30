Overwatch League Fans Are Shocked By Sinatraa's Departure For Valorant

Yesterday, the 2019 Overwatch League MVP, Jay "Sinatraa" Won, announced his retirement from the league in the middle of Season 3. On Twitter, Sinatraa explained that the decision hadn't come easily, and that he simply lost passion for the game. The announcement has proven quite surprising for fans. After all, Sinatraa has been long associated with the game, and as the League MVP, an in-game skin based on Won is in the works. Sinatraa has already announced his plans to play Valorant competitively, and some gamers are calling this a nail in the coffin for the Overwatch competitive scene. That seems like a bit of a stretch, but it's certainly not the best look for Blizzard Entertainment.

What do you think about Sinatraa's Overwatch League departure? Is it a bad sign for the game's competitive scene? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sinatraa's OWL departure!