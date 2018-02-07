Overwatch League Team Shows Interest In Female Player, Could Sign Very Soon

Yesterday, we reported on the news that Kim “Geguri” Se-yeon, one of the best Overwatch players out there (and a devotee to Zarya), noted that she was being signed to a team on Overwatch League, making her the first female player to be involved with the league. At that time, no team confirmed that she was joining up. But it’s funny how things can change within a matter of a few hours.

A report from ESPN indicates that, according to sources, Se-Yeon is about ready to join an official Overwatch team – in this case, the Shanghai Dragons.

In addition, the team is also looking to sign Element Mystik tank captain Lee “Fearless” Eui-Seok and MVP Space flex Cheon “Ado” Ki-hyun, along with a fourth yet-to-be-named Chinese player that will round out the roster.

The deal is apparently still in the works, but very close to happening. If it does, the community that’s been arguing for a female player to enter the Overwatch League will certainly get their wish. And Se-yeon will also be one of the first ladies in esports to enter at the “highest level of their respective game,” according to the reporter.

Shanghai hasn’t been faring that well in Overwatch League thus far, sitting last place in the standings and not even able to get a match victory, with an 0-8 match record. With these players jumping in, the team is looking to revamp, and recover from disastrous losses to get it back on the right page.

Neither the Shanghai Dragons nor the Overwatch League have confirmed the report just yet, but it sounds like it’s making progress, and a signing of Se-Yeon and company could happen any day now, just in time for the end of the first round of play. We’ll let you know what occurs once it happens.

In the meantime, you can tune in to Overwatch League match-ups on a weekly basis and see how it’s shaping up. There’s definitely some exciting match play happening right now, that’s for sure.

