Overwatch Mei Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Bites Are A Dreamy Delight

“Ice wall, coming up!”

If you’re like me, you think Overwatch’s Mei is Ice Satan and evil incarnate. If you’re like the rest of the world, she’s an adorable scientist that is a part Blizzard’s hit FPS and an excellent defensive hero on the roster. With the temperatures dropping for the parts of the world experiencing their own Winter Wonderland, finding unique ways to pass the time while staying warm is crucial. Luckily, this delicious Overwatch inspired recipe is here to do just that!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The yummy treat is a sweet delight with chocolate, whipped cream, and a whole lotta love. Just … please, leave those ice walls behind. The only objective for this snack is to sit back and relax and let those other guys push the payload. For the full recipe, you can find it on Tasty’s website right here – don’t forget the vanilla!

New to Overwatch? Here’s a little backstory on Mei:

“Mei is a scientist who has taken the fight to preserve the environment into her own hands. Though many blamed the planet’s escalating, unexplained climate phenomena on the advent of new technologies, the rapidly growing omnic population, and drastically increased consumption of resources, the true cause remained unknown. To find a solution, Overwatch established a series of eco-Watchpoints at remote, critical locations worldwide.

Mei-Ling Zhou was a member of this multiyear initiative. A peerless climatologist, she had introduced cutting-edge innovations in the field of climate manipulation that protected at-risk areas in Asia and beyond. She was assigned to the program’s monitoring station at Watchpoint: Antarctica when disaster struck: a sudden, catastrophic polar storm battered the installation and cut it off from the outside world, leaving the facility damaged and the scientists stranded. As their supplies dwindled, they entered cryostasis in a last-ditch effort to survive until a rescue attempt could be made.

But that rescue never came. It was years later when the team’s cryogenics chamber was finally discovered. Mei, still in hibernation, was the only survivor. The world Mei awoke to had gone through considerable changes: Overwatch was no more, the serious climate issues had worsened, and none of the eco-Watchpoints were in operation. Any clues that they had uncovered were lost.

Mei has decided to continue her work on her own. Equipped with a portable version of her climate-manipulation technology, she travels around the world, hoping to re-establish the eco-network and track down the causes of the threats to the planet’s ecosystem.”