Overwatch Reveals Two New Summer Skins

Overwatch has two new skins releasing just in time for the game’s summer event, one each for D.Va and Reinhardt.

The Summer Games event that comes to Overwatch every year hasn’t’ begun just yet, so player still have a bit longer to wait before they can acquire the skins and take part in the rest of the summer special. That doesn’t mean that Blizzard can’t show off what’s to come though with the previews for both of the skins being shared to the game’s Twitter account.

Waveracer D.Va, the first of the two skins, was previewed on Friday with a short video previewing the blue, white, and pink skin that changes both D.Va and her mech. Following that reveal was Reinhardt’s new skin that’s called Gridironhardt Reinhardt, a cosmetic that outfits the armored hero with a football helmet and shoulder pads. You’ll notice that his skin also replaces his axe with a huge trophy instead to fully round out the sporty look.

Make a splash with WAVERACER https://t.co/JW0Aei8tV0 (Legendary)! 🌊 Join us in Busan for Summer Games, kicking off August 9. pic.twitter.com/0IO0BKZMuc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 4, 2018

Break enemy lines with Gridironhardt Reinhardt (Legendary)! 🏈 Join us in Busan for Summer Games, kicking off August 9. pic.twitter.com/DIHj9XmaBv — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 4, 2018

It won’t be much longer before players can add these skins and more to their collections though with the Summer Games event starting later this week. Blizzard confirmed through the Overwatch account just a few days ago that the Summer Games would begin on August 9. The event will last until August 30 with tons of cosmetics and in-game activities to accompany the event, if previous years’ Summer Games are any indication of what’s to come in 2018. The tweet also indicated that, as many would’ve expected, Lucioball will once again be making a return this year.

You’ll get a kick out of this! ⚽ Team up with your friends for Summer Games on August 9. pic.twitter.com/VSyxMDTrc3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 3, 2018

Blizzard has already shared the previews for the two skins above just after the start date of the event was announced, so it appears that a pattern’s being set to reveal more and more leading up to August 9 when the event begins. You’ll likely see more skins and other previews through the game’s Twitter account such as the Summer Lucioball Tournament that’s being hosted right now and allows players to sign up for the competition until August 10.