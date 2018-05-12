Sony Responds to Overwatch’s Pink Mercy Skin Controversy

Responding to community outcry that began days ago with the reveal of Overwatch’s new Pink Mercy skin, Sony says that it’s not making any profit from the proceeds that are going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The skin was announced last week with descriptions provided in each respective platforms’ store that indicated that the profits from the skin would be going towards the cancer foundation. However, there were some discrepancies between how the descriptions were worded.

In the Xbox Store, the disclaimer said that “From May 8-May 21, Blizzard Entertainment will donate 100 per cent of the purchase price for your purchase of the Pink Mercy skin on Xbox to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Blizzard Entertainment will disclose the total amount of its donation following the end of the campaign.” Within the PlayStation Store, the message was different. Instead, it said. “From May 8-May 21 2018, Blizzard Entertainment will donate £10.12, or local currency equivalent, that it receives from PlayStation for your purchase of the Pink Mercy skin to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Blizzard Entertainment will disclose the total amount of its donation following the end of the campaign,” which implied that there may be a portion of the sales that Blizzard wouldn’t be receiving from Sony.

People were quick to call the publisher out on the suspected profit earnings.

Pretty disgraceful from Sony. Taking a 22% cut from each purchase of Overwatch’s Mercy Breast Cancer Research charity skin. 100% goes to charity on Xbox and PC. Games media needs to report this. pic.twitter.com/ZCIiHgKcpy — Nick Akerman (@Nakerman) May 9, 2018

Since then, Sony has been hammered with questions about the skin on social media but denied that any profits are being made from Overwatch’s Pink Mercy skin. In an response given to multiple outlets, Sony had the same explanation each time: “We are not making any profit from sales of the Overwatch Pink Mercy Skin.”

While the answer does explain that Sony isn’t profiting from the charity skin, it does still have players wondering where the leftover profits are going. As seen in the tweet above, the skin is priced at £12.99 with the description saying that £10.12 will be donated, so there’s still about £2.88 unaccounted for. It appears that Sony has not yet responded to further questions regarding where those profits are going.

The skin is currently available in each Overwatch platform’s store until May 21 when it’ll be removed. There are also pink spray and player icons as well as some Pink Mercy shirts available as merch.