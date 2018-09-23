‘Overwatch’ Players Have a Better Name for Torbjorn’s New Ultimate

Overwatch players witnessing the announcement about Torbjorn’s rework have a better suggestion for what his new ultimate should be called.

Blizzard revealed Torbjorn’s new ultimate recently, an ability that keeps the Molten Core name but has an entirely new effect. When activated, Torbjorn can launch projectiles that create damaging pools of molten metal wherever they land so long as they end up on the floor. They bounce off walls and ceilings until they hit the floor and deal increased damage to heroes with armor and can serve as a crowd control tool even if they’re not used to directly damage an enemy hero.

While players are already debating the potential power of the new ability and how strong it’ll be in normal and competitive games, others are pointing out that there might’ve been a missed opportunity here to rename the ability. With the ability’s effect now being directly related to floors coupled with the fact that Torbjorn yells the ultimate’s name when he used it, some players are suggesting that the move should’ve instead been called “Molten Floor.”

While the comments were spotted here and there on Twitter after the hero update was announced, one of the more direct suggestions for the name came from a player on Reddit who said they’d be damned if they called it anything but Molten Floor. Others within the post agreed and said they’d have a hard time imagining anyone not wanting to call it Molten Floor at this point.

Sadly, it appears that the name is indeed still Molten Core with Torbjorn’s callout when using the ability unchanged as well. A comparison video of the before and after ultimate did show that the voice line has been updated though with Torbjorn having a much deeper, more intimidating tone in the new version.

What’s in store for molten core? Everyone’s favorite hot-tempered engineer is being reforged. Help us test the Torbjörn rework on the PTR today! Learn more 🔎 //t.co/FTRxRRKoVk pic.twitter.com/7RoVCWiXVH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 21, 2018

The situation isn’t the first time that Overwatch players have suggested a different name for something. Wrecking Ball, the newest hero, wasn’t named Hammond, the real name of the hamster in the mech suit. While many people expected the hero to be Hammond in some capacity, they were technically right, though not as far as the in-game name is concerned.

It’s likely that “Molten Floor” came up at some point during the hero’s rework whether through a serious suggestion or a joke, but clarity was probably a driving factor for keeping it the same. That won’t stop Overwatch players from hearing “Molten Floor” in their heads whenever Torbjorn uses his ultimate though after his time on the PTR servers is completed.