New ‘Overwatch’ Update Buffs Mercy, Roadhog, Reaper, and More

A new update is now live for Overwatch and not only does it bring Deadlock’s Ashe into the mix officially, but significant changes to other heroes on the roster as well. Whether you like to play the healer or go ham on DPS, we have a feeling fans of Blizzard’s hit FPS will be pleased with the latest changes.

The team also addressed reported bugs with all of the heroes as well in addition to removing the “Unlock All” option in the Hero Gallery. Ready to see what’s new? Let’s get started with the latest hero changes:

Mercy, reaper, Symmetra

According to Blizzard:

Mercy

Valkyrie Ultimate cost reduced 15% Healing per second increased from 50 to 60



Developer Comments: Mercy’s ultimate was charging a bit too slowly after her base healing was reduced in a previous update. These changes should restore some of her ultimate’s strength and let it build up more quickly.

Reaper

Hellfire Shotguns Spread randomization reduced by 50% Spread pattern adjusted

The Reaping Life steal increased from 20% to 30% of damage dealt



Developer Comments: Reaper’s specialty is fighting at a very close range. The more consistent spread pattern and increase in healing from his passive ability will make him more capable of standing toe-to-toe with his enemies.

Symmetra

Photon Projector Primary fire beam charges up 20% faster



Developer Comments: It’s still difficult to use Symmetra’s Photon Projector beam effectively, even after its range was increased. By speeding up the primary fire charge rate, it takes less time to ramp up to its full damage potential and will be a stronger option when she’s presented with targets to charge up on.

Roadhog

It seems like Blizzard had a lot more to say about the recent Roadhog changes, including alterations to his Chain Hook and Scrap Gun:

Chain Hook Decreased the delay before pulling a hooked target from 0.5 seconds to 0.3 seconds Now greatly reduces the target’s momentum upon being hooked Cooldown now begins immediately, instead of after the target has been pulled

Scrap Gun Spread pattern adjusted for both primary and secondary fire Spread randomization reduced by 50%

Whole Hog Knockback maximum velocity increased by 25% (from 8 to 10 meters per second) Horizontal recoil decreased slightly



Developer Comments: Roadhog is receiving several large changes to make his abilities more consistent. His Chain Hook had issues with breaking when enemy targets jumped or fell behind environment collision. It will now slow them down in the air more when the hook lands, and wait less time before it starts reeling them in. Since Chain Hook’s cooldown now begins immediately upon use, so it no longer varies based on Roadhog’s distance to the hook target. We’ve also moved some of the projectiles closer to the center of the spread pattern on his Scrap Gun, which gives him a more consistent damage output for its primary and alternate fire. Previously, there was a long-standing bug that caused close-range targets to fly much further than expected. After this bug was fixed, we still wanted to keep some of the knockback burst it provided, so we’ve increased the overall velocity cap to maintain some of that functionality.

Bug Fixes

As far as the rest of the game goes, bug fixes are important to keeping the gameplay experience balanced and enjoyable for all. This includes immersive features such as voice lines, as well as any glitches that infringe upon how a hero operates in a match.

For the full bug fix notes:

A.I.

Fixed a bug that caused Mei bots to attempt landing headshots on Wrecking Ball while he was immune to them in Roll mode

Fixed a bug that caused bots to get stuck near Point A on Eichenwalde

Heroes

Brigitte

Fixed a bug that prevented Brigitte’s Whip Shot from going on cooldown if it was interrupted before the chain retracted

Doomfist

Fixed a bug that prevented victims of Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from ragdolling if they were eliminated by it

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut from damaging enemies

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomist’s Seismic Slam from dealing damage if he hit by a knockback ability the moment he landed

Junkrat

Fixed a bug that caused Junkrat to return to his idle animation if he was stunned while using RIP-Tire

Lúcio

Fixed a bug that caused some allied heroes to say their “under attack” voice lines when receiving a friendly Sound Barrier

Orisa

Fixed bug that prevented Orisa’s Fortify from canceling Doomfist’s Rising Uppercut air control effects

Reinhardt

Fixed a bug that allowed Reinhardt’s Earthshatter to hit Brigitte when she blocked it with her Barrier Shield if she was strafing during high latency periods

Roadhog

Fixed a bug that prevented Chain Hook from going on cooldown if it was interrupted before the chain retracted

Fixed a bug that prevented Chain Hook from destroying breakable objects when pulling the target backward

Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog’s Whole Hog visual effects to cover a wider area than the spread of projectiles

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that prevented Symmetra to charge up her primary weapon on enemy ice walls

Torbjörn

Fixed a bug that prevented Santaclad Torbjörn’s ultimate voice lines from playing when activating Molten Core

Fixed a visual issue that prevented Molten Core’s magma globules from appearing in the correct place with his Barbarossa or Blackbeard skins equipped

Fixed an animation issue that caused Torbjörn’s claw arm to suddenly appear when Overload and Molten Core were used in quick succession

Fixed a bug that allowed Torbjörn to have aim assist during Molten Core

Tracer

Fixed an issue that caused Tracer to accelerate slightly slower and decelerate slightly faster than other heroes

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug that prevented Wrecking Ball voice lines from playing when previewed after opening a Loot Box

Zarya

Fixed a bug that allowed heroes to charge through a Graviton Surge without getting trapped

Hero Gallery

General

Fixed an issue that caused some heroes legs to twitch when viewed in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug that prevented players from rotating heroes in the Hero Gallery while the UI was hidden

Social

Fixed a bug that allowed players to hear the voice lines of heroes controlled by players they muted

Game Browser and Custom Games

Maps

Fixed a bug that prevented the payload from healing attackers if they were damaged while pushing it on Assault/Escort and Escort maps

Fixed a lighting issue that caused a skyscraper in Hollywood’s skyline to appear pitch black

Overwatch is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.