The Fast X – Part 2 updates are coming in fast and furious. After Fast & Furious franchise star and producer Vin Diesel teased that the upcoming second part of the two-part saga finale is "going to hit you hard" when it speeds into theaters in 2026, Diesel took to social media to share the first piece of (seemingly AI-generated) concept art.

"Happy Father's Day to you all... while location scouting in Europe for Riddick, the concept art from Fast X Part 2 keeps pouring in," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "Wait until you see the American road trip."

The high-octane image, below, teases what appears to be a key sequence set somewhere in an icy tundra after 2023's Fast X ended with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) escaping the Agency's black site prison in Antarctica — only for Gisele (Gal Gadot), who has been presumed dead since 2013's Fast & Furious 6, to emerge from inside a submarine hatch.

In another cliffhanger, Fast X – Part 1 left off with Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), in peril in Portugal. After Dom's brother, Jakob (John Cena), seemingly died sacrificing himself to save Little B from Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the vengeful Dante trapped Dom and his son at the bottom of a dam rigged to blow with explosives.

"To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement," Diesel wrote in a February social media post, adding of Fast X – Part 2: "This grand finale is not just an ending; it's a celebration of the incredible family we've built together. Hope to make you proud!"

Louis Leterrier, who is steering the Fast Saga over the finish line, is back behind the wheel for the final installment. Universal Pictures has yet to officially date Fast X – Part 2, but the director teased that the movie would film in early 2025 and release the following year "exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out" — putting its potential release date on June 22, 2026.

Fast X — which starred Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and franchise newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno — earned $714 million at the global box office when it opened in theaters in 2023. Fast X – Part 2 may be the end of the road for Dom's crew that has been at the center of the saga since 2001's The Fast and the Furious, but a Fast X spinoff/sequel starring Momoa and Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes, is in the works alongside a female-fronted spinoff movie.