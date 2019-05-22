Overwatch Workshop Exits PTR, Now Live on PC and PS4

The Overwatch Workshop has been available to those who hang around the game’s PTR for a few weeks at this point. The new mode allows players to tinker with the title’s code and script their own game modes, tweak their favorite heroes, and much more. We’ve already seen some pretty elaborate creations to come out of the community, especially when it comes to various custom game modes that seem to be so off of the wall, they actually work. That said, Blizzard Entertainment has officially announced that the Overwatch Workshop is now live across PC and PlayStation 4.

“Create games in ways previously unimaginable with the Workshop,” the Blizzard post reads. “The Workshop is a simplified game scripting system that expands the customization features available in the Game Browser. Within the Workshop, you’ll create a Script to add Rules and unique play Conditions on top of the established Overwatch game modes you already know and love. Rules can do many things, like change how a hero’s movement and abilities work, modify how players are damaged or healed, or even display text under certain circumstances.”

Some of the various modes that players have created in the Overwatch Workshop, which can be seen on display in the video above, includes the likes of a Super Smash Bros.-like brawler, one that turns the payload into a magnet so players are forced to remain near it, and much more. Needless to say, there are going to be some rather interesting creations coming out of the Overwatch community in the near future.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As for the Overwatch Workshop itself, it is only available on PC and PlayStation 4 at this point in time, but players on Xbox One can expect to see it arrive in the not too distant future. For more on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Have you been having fun in the Overwatch Workshop while it was in the PTR, or were you waiting for it to go live? What are some of your favorite creations so far?