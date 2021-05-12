Paper Mario Trends as Fans Share Their Love for the Nintendo Series

Nintendo's Paper Mario RPG series holds a special place in the hearts of gamers. Last year saw the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch, but that's not nearly enough love for some fans! Many have taken to Twitter to share their passion for the series, and their hopes for more Paper Mario games on the handheld hybrid. Some continue to ask for a port of GameCube's Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, while others would prefer a Paper Mario All-Stars Collection similar to Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It's unclear whether or not that will ever happen, but for now, fans can dream!

Are you a fan of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door? What's your favorite game in the Paper Mario series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Paper Mario!