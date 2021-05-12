Paper Mario Trends as Fans Share Their Love for the Nintendo Series
Nintendo's Paper Mario RPG series holds a special place in the hearts of gamers. Last year saw the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch, but that's not nearly enough love for some fans! Many have taken to Twitter to share their passion for the series, and their hopes for more Paper Mario games on the handheld hybrid. Some continue to ask for a port of GameCube's Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, while others would prefer a Paper Mario All-Stars Collection similar to Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It's unclear whether or not that will ever happen, but for now, fans can dream!
Are you a fan of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door? What's your favorite game in the Paper Mario series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Paper Mario!
Paper Mario means a lot to Nintendo fans.
I’m so glad #papermario is trending right now 😂😂 it’s honestly my 2nd most or maybe even favorite game of all time... I’m still so glad my bf made me play it 🥰❤️— Jan (@thatguyjan13) May 11, 2021
Every player has a favorite partner.
paper mario’s trending 😳 stan lady bow pic.twitter.com/5063d58sdM— ceo of BPD (@funnypiii) May 12, 2021
He would make an excellent addition to Smash!
Paper Mario for smash.
Since Paper Mario is trending— Mr.Nice (@TheManofEntert1) May 11, 2021
The Thousand Year Door would be perfect on Switch.
Nintendo, please give us a switch port for Paper Mario TTYD 🙏— Lily (@lilyybee_) May 11, 2021
Not yet, guys.
Seeing paper Mario trending and getting excited for a second bc I thought they might be porting ttyd :(— Hann ☃️🐁 | Commissions Open (@tuesdayremedy) May 11, 2021
TTYD isn't the only beloved game in the series...
well Paper Mario is trending so it's time to remind y'all that Super Paper Mario for the Wii was an amazing game you you need to play it— Plague Pharmacist (@Infected_Docter) May 12, 2021
...Super Paper Mario has a lot of fans!
paper mario is trending so i am telling you all to go play super paper mario rn— yoshi 💞 (@cataquackkkkk) May 11, 2021
Paper Mario All-Stars when, Nintendo???
Dear Nintendo, please bring the original three Paper Mario games to the Switch. At this point in time, this is my only wish for series. pic.twitter.com/vg1nRgzymI— Matt (@MustachedMenace) May 11, 2021