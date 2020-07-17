Paper Mario Fans Are Clamoring for a Re-Release of The Thousand-Year Door
With the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch, many longtime fans are looking back to one of their favorite entries in the franchise. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has a devout following, and many wish that the game would see a port on Nintendo's current hardware. Released in 2004, the RPG is one of many GameCube games that has never been released on a subsequent console. For now, Paper Mario fans will have The Origami King to keep them company, but that just won't cut it for The Thousand-Year Door fans. They'll just have to keep pestering Nintendo, in the meantime!
Are you a fan of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door? Would you like to see the game ported to Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door!
Just port Paper Mario, Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door and Super Paper Mario to the Switch. Trust me Nintendo.— Bleuroran (@Bleuroran) July 17, 2020
Nintendo should re-release Thousand Year Door for the switch— Mae ACNH (@MyPalMae) July 16, 2020
With Paper Mario: The Origami King coming out soon, it has me wishing that the original Paper Mario and Thousand Year Door would get ported to the Switch, even if just eShop titles. I would buy and play the crap out of those.— PK Sullivan (@pk_sullivan) July 16, 2020
I don't need Thousand Year Door 2, I just need a Thousand Year Door port for the Switch.— Andrea Won a Tiny Slice of a Hugo (@tmcqu33n) July 13, 2020
All you gotta do Nintendo is release a Paper Mario like the Thousand Year Door. Heck, just re-release TYD for the switch. Please.— Christa Giammattei Sound (@izzy_marizee) July 16, 2020
Nintendo should just release some kind of "Nintendo Classics" collection. Like, they could re-release Gamecube games for Switch for $30. Maybe make the packaging look cute or something to entice gamers to collect them all. Please, just let me buy Thousand Year Door.... 😑— Isaias (@IsaiasBeatles) July 16, 2020
release the og paper mario + thousand year door for the switch please im begging— 🦇🦇🦇 (@galax) July 12, 2020
@NintendoAmerica hi guys, I hate to be a bother, but this new #PaperMario game looks cool. Could you also surprise us by making thousand year door playable on switch? That would just make my year. Thanks!— BLM Retweet Account (@Biomazing) July 10, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.