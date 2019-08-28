Pathfinder 2E Announces Bestiary 2

Over 350 monsters are being added to Pathfinder Second Edition next year. Earlier this week, Paizo announced the Pathfinder Bestiary 2, which will be released in April of next year. The new publication will contain hundreds of new monsters, including classic creatures like the serpentfolk and jabberwock, returning favorites like the primal dragons and the Sandpoint Devil, to new monsters that have never appeared before in a Pathfinder book. Paizo also released the new Wayne Reynolds cover for Pathfinder Bestiary 2, which contains new versions of serpentfolk, morlocks, and a ghostly looking dragon. You can check out the full cover below:

Pathfinder is a popular tabletop RPG that focuses on classic fantasy adventures. Set in a diverse world filled with everything from immortal lich tyrants to cultures that utilize repurposed alien technology, Pathfinder has built up a dedicated following over the last decade. The game recently released their Second Edition rules, which updated the game with some significant rules changes. Both players and monsters now take 3 actions in combats, and many of the monsters were updated and given new designs and abilities as part of the transition to the Second Edition rules. Even certain races, such as halflings, were given new looks to help make them look distinctive in the Pathfinder universe.

The Bestiary 2 is only one of several Pathfinder releases planned for next year. In addition to several new adventures, Paizo will also release an Advanced Player’s Guide that contains several new classes and ancestry options, as well as a Gamemastery Guide designed to help GMs build their own Pathfinder adventures. Several sourcebooks are also planned, including Lost Omens: Gods & Magic and a book focusing on Absalom, a famous city that will be at the heart of several Pathfinder adventures next year.

Pathfinder Bestiary 2 will be released in April for $49.99. A Deluxe version will also be available for $69.99.