Payday 3 Teaser Trailer Released

A new Payday 3 teaser trailer has been released ahead of a gameplay reveal trailer this summer. Developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by Prime Matter, Payday 3 was slated for a 2023 release back in May of 2021. Fast-forward two years and 2023 is finally here and it sounds like it's time for Payday fans to finally start seeing the game. Alongside announcing that the first gameplay trailer is coming this summer, the aforementioned duo has released the second-ever trailer for the game, which can be seen below.

When this summer the gameplay trailer will be revealed, remains to be seen, but there are a few big events confirmed or reported to be this summer, including Gamescom Opening Night Live, Summer Games Fest, a new PlayStation showase, an Xbox presentation, and more. It could show up at any of these events, and of course, it could also be revealed on its own. The lack of specifics suggests it's tied to a larger event though, otherwise you would presumably divulge the reveal date.

"Payday 3 is the much anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, Payday players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That's what makes Payday a high-octane, co-op first-person shooter experience without equal," reads an official pitch of the game. "Step out of retirement back into the life of crime in the shoes of the Payday Gang, the envy of their peers and the nightmare of law-enforcement wherever they go. Several years after the crew's reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble once again to deal with the threat that roused them out of early retirement."

Payday 3 is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game is still slated to release sometime this year, presumably in the final fourth of the year. That said, at this point, a 2024 delay seems possible, though, right now there's no reason to believe this as there's not even been rumor mill scuttlebutt about a delay.