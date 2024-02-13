Persona 3 Reload Vinyl Announced by iam8bit
Persona 3 Reload is the latest game getting a vinyl release from iam8bit.
Gaming merch and media company iam8bit has announced that it will be releasing a new four-disc vinyl set for Persona 3 Reload later in 2024. Over the past few years, iam8bit has been producing vinyl for virtually every installment in the long-running Persona series. Not only have there been vinyl releases for all five of the mainline entries, but spin-offs and expansions tied to Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and the Persona dancing games have also been created. Now, this trend will be continuing with Persona 3 Reload, the latest remake of Persona 3, starting later this week.
Announced via press release, iam8bit revealed that its Persona 3 Reload vinyl will include 60 tracks in total that span across four LPs. All four LPs will then fit into a "premium custom box" that has been created with unique art from Drew Wise, who has contributed to many of the previous Persona vinyl releases. As for the cost, this Persona 3 Reload set is going to retail for $100 and will begin shipping out in Q3 2024. Pre-order for the collection will then go live two days from now on Thursday, February 15.
NEW:— iam8bit (@iam8bit) February 13, 2024
Dive into the Dark Hour once again with our PERSONA 3 RELOAD VINYL 4xLP!
Take home the new Persona 3 Reload soundtrack on Holographic Broken Glass Vinyl, wrapped up in all-new album art from iam8bit friend @Dreweyes.
Preorders live Thursday, 2/15 at 9 AM PT! ✨ pic.twitter.com/F60l2xI7tw
"The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack pays tribute to the distinctive late-2000s style of the original game while still providing a decidedly modern sound," said iam8bit in its press release announcing this set. "Its suite of 'Reloaded' tracks playfully evokes themes and melodies from their original tunes while bringing in unexpected elements that enhance the experience and create something wholly original. At the same time, that unmistakable Persona swagger is still there by the bucketful, as Atlus Sound Team deftly weaves across genres and influences spanning opera, hip-hop, house, and more."
To get a look at every song that will be included with this Persona 3 Reload vinyl, you can find the full tracklist attached below. Conversely, if you'd like to learn more about Persona 3 Reload itself, you can read our own review right here.
Persona 3 Reload Vinyl Tracklist
[Side A]
Full Moon Full Life
Aria of the Soul
This Mysterious Feeling
Want To Be Close -Reload-
Troubled
Crisis
Shadow
[Side B]
Unavoidable Battle
Peace -Reload-
When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars -Reload-
Iwatodai Dorm -Reload-
The Voice Someone Calls
tartarus_0d01
Mass Destruction -Reload-
[Side C]
After the Battle
Color Your Night
Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload-
Master of Shadow -Reload-
Paulownia Mall -Reload-
The Meaning of Armbands
tartarus_0d02
Bad Feeling
Fearful Experience
[Side D]
Calamity
During the Exam
Everyone loves 1989
Joy
tartarus_0d03
Deep Mentality -Reload-
It's Going Down Now
The Path is Open
[Side E]
The Path Was Closed
Changing Seasons -Reload-
Basement
Master of Tartarus -Reload-
This is How It Should Be…
Living With Determination
tartarus_0d04
[Side F]
Kyoto
Afternoon Break
Tanaka's Amazing Commodities -Reload-
tartarus_0d05
Memories from 10 Years Ago -Recollection-
Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation-
Mistic
Strength of Heart
Memories of the City
Memories of the School
[Side G]
Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrangement
tartarus_0d06
What Lies in the Darkness
Battle Hymn of the Soul
Nyx
Determination
Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload-
[Side H]
Enduring Bonds
I Will Protect You -Reload-
Memories of You -Reload-
Memories of You -Reload Instrumental-
Full Moon Full Life -Opening Movie version-