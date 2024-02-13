Persona 3 Reload Vinyl Announced by iam8bit

Gaming merch and media company iam8bit has announced that it will be releasing a new four-disc vinyl set for Persona 3 Reload later in 2024. Over the past few years, iam8bit has been producing vinyl for virtually every installment in the long-running Persona series. Not only have there been vinyl releases for all five of the mainline entries, but spin-offs and expansions tied to Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and the Persona dancing games have also been created. Now, this trend will be continuing with Persona 3 Reload, the latest remake of Persona 3, starting later this week.

Announced via press release, iam8bit revealed that its Persona 3 Reload vinyl will include 60 tracks in total that span across four LPs. All four LPs will then fit into a "premium custom box" that has been created with unique art from Drew Wise, who has contributed to many of the previous Persona vinyl releases. As for the cost, this Persona 3 Reload set is going to retail for $100 and will begin shipping out in Q3 2024. Pre-order for the collection will then go live two days from now on Thursday, February 15.

NEW:



Dive into the Dark Hour once again with our PERSONA 3 RELOAD VINYL 4xLP!



Take home the new Persona 3 Reload soundtrack on Holographic Broken Glass Vinyl, wrapped up in all-new album art from iam8bit friend @Dreweyes.



Preorders live Thursday, 2/15 at 9 AM PT! ✨ pic.twitter.com/F60l2xI7tw — iam8bit (@iam8bit) February 13, 2024

"The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack pays tribute to the distinctive late-2000s style of the original game while still providing a decidedly modern sound," said iam8bit in its press release announcing this set. "Its suite of 'Reloaded' tracks playfully evokes themes and melodies from their original tunes while bringing in unexpected elements that enhance the experience and create something wholly original. At the same time, that unmistakable Persona swagger is still there by the bucketful, as Atlus Sound Team deftly weaves across genres and influences spanning opera, hip-hop, house, and more."

To get a look at every song that will be included with this Persona 3 Reload vinyl, you can find the full tracklist attached below. Conversely, if you'd like to learn more about Persona 3 Reload itself, you can read our own review right here.

Persona 3 Reload Vinyl Tracklist

[Side A]

Full Moon Full Life Aria of the Soul This Mysterious Feeling Want To Be Close -Reload- Troubled Crisis Shadow

[Side B]

Unavoidable Battle Peace -Reload- When The Moon's Reaching Out Stars -Reload- Iwatodai Dorm -Reload- The Voice Someone Calls tartarus_0d01 Mass Destruction -Reload-

[Side C]

After the Battle Color Your Night Deep Breath Deep Breath -Reload- Master of Shadow -Reload- Paulownia Mall -Reload- The Meaning of Armbands tartarus_0d02 Bad Feeling Fearful Experience

[Side D]

Calamity During the Exam Everyone loves 1989 Joy tartarus_0d03 Deep Mentality -Reload- It's Going Down Now The Path is Open

[Side E]

The Path Was Closed Changing Seasons -Reload- Basement Master of Tartarus -Reload- This is How It Should Be… Living With Determination tartarus_0d04

[Side F]

Kyoto Afternoon Break Tanaka's Amazing Commodities -Reload- tartarus_0d05 Memories from 10 Years Ago -Recollection- Memories from 10 Years Ago -Confrontation- Mistic Strength of Heart Memories of the City Memories of the School

[Side G]

Living With Determination -Iwatodai Dorm Arrangement tartarus_0d06 What Lies in the Darkness Battle Hymn of the Soul Nyx Determination Burn My Dread -Last Battle Reload-

[Side H]