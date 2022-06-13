New Persona Remasters Confirmed for PS5 and Steam

✖

The recently announced remasters of the three most popular games in the Persona series will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and Steam. Within the past day, Atlus announced that it would be bringing its mega-popular RPG franchise to Xbox and PC with Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal. And while some wondered whether or not these new ports would be coming to other platforms, we now have our answer.

According to a press release seen by Eurogamer, Atlus has confirmed that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will each be coming to PS5 and Steam in the future. Atlus didn't give a launch date for any of these games in question, though, which means that we don't know when they might roll out. Currently, Persona 5 Royal is set to land on Xbox and PC later this year on October 21st. Whether or not the game will also be let loose on Steam and PlayStation 5 at this same time remains to be seen.

In a general sense, it's not that surprising to see that all of these Persona titles will also be coming to these additional platforms. Atlus has predominantly released this series on PlayStation hardware in the past, so to see that this is happening once again with PS5 is to be expected. Additionally, Persona 4 Golden already launched on Steam back in 2020, which seemed to indicate that Atlus would look to bring more games in the series to Valve's platform in the future.

Perhaps the saddest part of this news for many fans, though, is that the Nintendo Switch still seems to be a console that won't be getting the Persona series any time soon. Despite fan requests for a prolonged period of time, it looks like Atlus still isn't willing to bring these Persona titles from yesteryear to the platform just yet. Whether this will change or not in the future remains to be seen, but for now, it seems like it's still not happening.

Are you going to look to play any of these Persona games for yourself once they do end up releasing on these many new platforms? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.