New Persona 6 Update Points to Trailer Coming Soon

A new Persona 6 update has surfaced online, signaling that a trailer is coming soon. The Persona 5 follow-up was first announced by Atlus back in June of this year after many years of rumors. Then, in September, just two months ago, Atlus announced the long-awaited RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to the previously announced PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. When it will arrive remains the biggest question. We may find out soon, though.

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Atlus recently updated the Persona 6 domain. In fact, it made a very specific update that comes with precedent. As a user on the Persona 6 Reddit notes, the Persona 6 domain in question used a Wildcard Certificate, which in turn enables Atlus to make massive website changes in the back end without said changes going live. More than this, this exact thing happened with Persona 4 Revival. A month later, it received its first major trailer. The timing of this is also noteworthy. A month from now is The Game Awards, a likely destination for such a reveal.

The stars appear to be alligning for a Persona 6 reveal soon, as the first trailer was a mere announcement teaser trailer. It didn’t actually reveal the game. What about a release date, though?

Between reveal and release, there was nearly three years between the reveal and release of Persona 5. Atlus has suggested in the past it doesn’t want to repeat this large gap again, though. Persona 5 Royal, meamwhile, had a 6 month gap. Persona 3 Reload had an 8 month gap. And then Persona 4 Revival has about 1 year and 8 month gap. It’s hard to take these numbers and apply them to Persona 6 for various reasons. In the abscence of a compelling pattern, the most recent release is the best example to look at, which is Persona 4 Revival. If Persona 6 follows in these footsteps, it will be fall or holiday 2027.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. The domain update is real, but we can’t conclusively say it means one thing or another. The speculation isn’t wild. It’s very reasonable, but it is still speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Atlus has commented on nothing above, and we do not expect this to change for a plethora of reasons. If it does, though, we will update the accordingly.

Persona 6 is in active development for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. There is currently no word of a release date or when the next official update will arrive.