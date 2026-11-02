Persona 5 Hits New Milestone Ahead of Persona 6

Persona 5 continues to prove its staying power, with the popular RPG series reaching another major sales milestone ahead of the highly anticipated Persona 6. Sega Sammy’s 2026 integrated report reveals that the Persona 5 series has sold 15.5 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2026. While the series has always had a good following, Persona 5 is largely responsible for getting it where it is now thanks to its stylish presentation, memorable characters, and turn-based combat. The game has helped establish Persona is one of the most recognizable RPG series.

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The new sales figure also reflects the success of several Persona 5 titles, not just the original game. The total includes Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight, Persona 5 Strikers, and Persona 5 Tactica. Between the original game and its spin-offs, the latest entry has easily proven to be the most popular, and this support will carry well into Persona 6. Many fans will be sad to leave the Phantom Thieves behind, but the next cast of characters may have just as much of an impact as Persona 5’s roster.

Persona 5 Continues to Sell as Fans Await Persona 6

While each release appeals to a slightly different audience, the Phantom Thieves remain the primary driver behind the franchise’s commercial growth. The 15.5 million sales milestone represents a substantial increase from the 13 million units reported in October 2025. It remains particularly impressive considering the age of Persona 5, even taking into account that this figure includes multiple games.

According to Sega Sammy’s 2026 integrated report, the Persona 5 series’ latest total includes five games: Persona 5, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight, Persona 5 Strikers, and Persona 5. Each title offers a different experience but relies upon the original game’s popular characters. Whether it is the classic RPG the series is known for, rhythm-based gameplay, or 1 vs. 1000, the Phantom Thieves have given fans plenty to enjoy.

The Persona series as a whole is doing quite well outside of Persona 5 as well. Persona 3 Reload reimagined the original game with enhanced graphics, gameplay additions, and more. Persona 4 Revival is poised to do the same, and a new leak suggests that Atlus has another unexpected remake in the works. Of course, all this is simply leading up to Persona 6, which is likely to be the biggest and most ambitious entry in the series yet.

The next mainline entry will have an opportunity to introduce a new cast, setting, and central conflict while building on the worldwide audience established by its predecessor. However, the continued success of Persona 5 shows that the Phantom Thieves still have a lot of pull behind their name.