Persona 6 Finally Revealed in First Trailer

After years of anticipation, Atlus has finally announced Persona 6 alongside the game’s first teaser trailer. Since the arrival of Persona 5 back in 2017, fans have naturally been requesting a new sequel in the storied RPG franchise. Instead, Atlus has released a variety of other games over the past nine years, some of which have been completely new, like Metaphor: ReFantazio, while others, like Persona 3 Reload, have been remakes of older titles. Despite this, it was always known that Atlus would eventually get around to working on Persona 6, and has now opted to show the game off for the first time.

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Unveiled today at the Xbox Games Showcase, the inaugural trailer for Persona 6 wasn’t a lengthy one. The teaser didn’t feature any characters that will appear in the game, with it instead simply showing what looks to be a graveyard in the midst of a storm. The trailer then concluded without even a launch window for the game, although it has been confirmed to be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC platforms.

You can get a look at the first trailer for Persona 6 for yourself right here:

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If previous reports on Persona 6 are accurate, the game is poised to launch next year. This means that 2027 could see the arrival of two Persona titles, as Persona 4 Revival, the upcoming remake of Persona 4, is also set to drop in February. On paper, this should be the biggest year ever for the Persona franchise, which gives fans plenty to look forward to in the future.

With Persona 4 Revival poised to release ahead of Persona 6, this indicates that Atlus likely won’t say much more about the next mainline Persona game until it first releases its new remake. Whenever we do learn more about Persona 6 and what it will entail, though, we’ll be sure to bring that information to you here on ComicBook.

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