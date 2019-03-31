PewDiePie Loses Battle Against T-Series, Reacts in New Video

The ongoing battle between popular YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg and rising Indian music label T-Series may have officially come to an end. For the better part of the past six months, the two channels have been neck-and-neck when it comes to subscriber count, with PewDiePie holding the lead for the most part. There were a few times that T-Series would snake past the controversial YouTuber, but he would end up back in front within a few minutes each time. However, that all looks to be over, as T-Series has held a commanding lead over Kjellberg for the past few days, and PewDiePie has responded.

In a recent installment of his LWIAY series, PewDiePie reacted to T-Series holding a lead that may never again be within reach. At the time of this writing, T-Series has over 90,000 more subscribers that PewDiePie, and it has been like this for nearly five days, which certainly marks the longest period of time Kjellberg has not been in first place since he took the top spot years ago.

“Let’s get real here,” he said. “T-Series have already passed. Let’s just acknowledge the situation. It’s over, okay? We ain’t never gonna get to 100.” Of course, referring to 100 million subscribers.

It’s been a long time coming, but it might be safe to say that the great YouTube subscriber battle has finally come to an end. However, stranger things have certainly happened before, so there is always a chance PewDiePie could reign supreme once more. That chances of that happening with each passing day that T-Series remains in the lead, unfortunately, are very slim. Hey, at least we got a cool little video game out of all of this.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the day has finally come where the subscriber battle between PewDiePie and T-Series appears to be finished? Who did you expect to take the top spot and run with it? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

