PewDiePie Announces He and Wife Marzia Are Expecting Their First Child in New Video

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has announced that he's going to be a dad. In a new YouTube video, titled "We're having a baby!", the YouTuber reveals he and his wife Marzia Kjellberg are expecting their first child. As you would expect, the video has already amassed 5.6 million views in one day, and despite being a day old, is still the #3 trending video on YouTube. While the YouTuber is not as active or popular as he was at his peak, he's still one of the biggest people on the Internet and arguably one of the most famous people in the world.

"I have been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is I'm going to be a dad," begins the video, over some sentimental music. "We found out Marzia is pregnant first in November. And I'm just thankful everything has been going well so far," added PewDiePie, before noting that as expecting moms almost always are, Marzia has been dealing with pregnancy-related sickness. For those that don't know, many women, especially during the first trimester, experience general nausea and sometimes vomiting, especially early in the mornings.

"So yeah, I'm going to be a dad. I'm so excited. It's kinda strange to me. It's entering new territory. I feel really ready and so does Marzia," said PewDiePie. "I just feel so lucky to start a family with the woman I love. And I know whatever is ahead of us, together we can do it.... I can't wait to meet this kid. "

There's currently no word of when Marzia's due date is, but as you would expect, PewDiePie's fans are over the moon for him in the comments section of the video.

"We've all grown up with Pewd's throughout the years and to now see him about to be a dad feels surreal. Congratulations Felix and Marzia," reads the most popular comment. "This is the first time I have actually started crying from seeing one of these videos. Congrats Felix and Marzia, you guys are going to be amazing parents! Wish you all the best," reads another popular reply.