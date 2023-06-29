PewDiePie Says Bye to YouTube Ahead of the Birth of His Baby

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has released a new YouTube video titled, "Saying bye for a while now." In other words, he's announced he's taking a break from YouTube, though, right now, he's not sure how long. If you follow the YouTuber, you will know the reason he's taking a hiatus is because he and his wife, Marzia, are about to have their first child.

According to PewDiePie, he doesn't fully know what to expect, so he's not sure how long he will be away from making videos, but he anticipates he "won't upload for a while." In other words, there is no mention of a return date.

"Just wanted to say, it's getting very close now," said PewDiePie. "Very close to becoming a dad. I'm very, very, very excited. I don't know what it's gonna be like. I don't know if I'll have time to make videos. Is it gonna be chaos? I don't know, but I imagine I will not upload for a while. So, just wanted to say thank you for all the support in these vlogs. We're so happy you guys have enjoyed them and we can share a bit of our life here, but I think, for now, we might take a little break until we come back again. And yeah, just wanted to let you guys know. Thank you."

As you may know, the married couple -- who recently moved from the UK to Japan -- shared the news back on February 6 that they were expecting a child, so fans of the YouTuber, which there are many, were not caught off guard by this news. Speaking of fans, they are all obviously over the moon for Felix and his wife.

"I really became a PewDiePie fan after his early gaming phase," reads the most popular comment on the video."Over the years I have appreciated him for sharing his opinions which are usually very fair when you break them down. I think someone like PewDiePie being on top of YouTube for so long was a good thing for the community, especially because of his view of money and personal wealth. You've earned everything you've built man, I wish you and your family the best. You're a great father already."

"Hey I'm a grown man and I almost feel like crying," adds another popular comment. "I began watching you when I was 13, now I'm almost 25. It's just so crazy. I'm so happy for you Felix, you deserve the best. I wish you a happy life as a Dad. And with Marzia as the Mom, nothing can ever trouble you both, whatever happens."