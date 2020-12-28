PewDiePie Trends After Being Named Most Handsome Face of 2020

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has been awarded the title of “Most Handsome Face of 2020” in a newly revealed list. The popular YouTuber beat out a number of actors, musicians, and other various celebrities from around the globe for this title, and as such, fans definitely have a lot of thoughts on the matter.

TC Candler released its annual lists today that named the most handsome and beautiful faces from around the world. The publication has done this since 1990 with each list being put together alongside The Independent Critics. In recent years, each chart has been revealed over on YouTube and has soon after prompted lots of conversation from fans worldwide.

After being named the most handsome face of the year, PewDiePie immediately began trending on social media for two very different reasons. Some longtime fans of the YouTuber were thrilled to see him appearing atop this year’s list. Others, however, were taken aback by the selection and were incredibly surprised to see who he beat out.

In fairness, PewDiePie’s selection is a bit surprising at first, but not so much if you’ve paid attention to TC Candler’s previous lists. PewDiePie actually finished second overall in 2019’s list losing only to K-pop star Jungkook. Before this, he was ranked fourth in 2018, seventh in 2017, and 18th in 2016. Basically, PewDiePie has slowly been moving his way up this list for a few years now so seeing him finally top the chart isn’t too jarring.

