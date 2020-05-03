Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says Difference Between Xbox Series X and Xbox One Games Is Huge

✖

The next generation of Microsoft and Sony's respective consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, are still set to release at the end of the year, and while we know some technical specs for both consoles, it's unclear what that might look like in action at this point. Even so, it would appear that folks in the know think the jump from current to next-gen consoles will be a huge one, including Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

When recently asked about the technological advancements of the Xbox Series X, Spencer noted that ray-tracing on console will be excellent, but also pointed to the Xbox Series X's Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) feature in addition to others as huge advancements. You can check out his response below:

RT on console will be great. I'm very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 27, 2020

"Gamers really demand a low latency experience, and they want to have the most precise and responsive controls," Xbox's Jason Ronald said of the DLI feature back in February. "So, what we've done is we have analyzed the end to end pipeline to really identify every area of the pipeline where we can reduce latency. And Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) is a new technology we've introduced, which actually allows the game to get the most recent input from the player. That way you don't miss your input even if your input happens between different frames. When we talk about games running at 120 frames per second that ultra-low latency is critical to having a really great gaming experience, so we knew we needed to improve everything from the controller to the console, as well as the console to the TV, with new features in HDMI 2.1 such as auto low latency mode or variable refresh rate. And it's really about getting the player to have that great immersive experience at all times."

Notably, it seems like we won't have to wait too long to see for ourselves. Xbox recently announced that an Xbox Series X event is set to take place this upcoming Thursday, May 7th, and will show the first look at next-gen gameplay from the console. It's unclear exactly what games will be featured, but it certainly sounds like there will be a few to show off.

What do you make of Spencer's comments here? Are you excited for the release of the Xbox Series X? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are currently set for a release Holidays 2020. No definitive release date has been set for either next-gen console as of yet. There is, as with all things right now, a chance that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causes some delays in manufacturing or delivery, though both companies behind the video game consoles have been positive in their messaging so far. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

