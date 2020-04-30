Xbox Series X Gameplay Event Announced

✖

Microsoft announced an Xbox Series X gameplay event on Thursday that’s scheduled to take place in the first week of May. During this event that’s been announced for May 7th at 8 a.m. PT as part of the Inside Xbox series, those tuning in will see a first look at gameplay from different games that will be playable on Microsoft’s next-gen console. Specific games that’ll be showcased during the event haven’t been mentioned, but it looks like the first-party games from Xbox Game Studios won’t be among those showcased with the event instead focusing on games from developers partnered with Microsoft.

The gameplay event was announced on social media this week through the official Xbox accounts with a date and time set for the occasion as well as indicators of what to expect. By tuning into Inside Xbox on May 7th, you’ll be treated to some gameplay from third-party games planned for the next-gen console.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

Ubisoft conspicuously replied to the tweet with a set of eyes to hint at what’s likely to come. The Xbox Series X logo appeared at the end of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer seen above, and since we know the game has already been confirmed for the next-gen console, it’s not much of a stretch to imagine we’ll see something pertaining to the game then. If not Valhalla, then perhaps another Ubisoft game.

Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg tweeted about the event as well and said the Xbox Game Studios teams are “hard at work on some big summer plans.” He didn’t elaborate on what those plans are, but he said there’d be more details to share soon.

So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon! #GetHyped 🙌🏻🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/VXXsZnUYX5 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) April 30, 2020

Microsoft is one of several companies that’s planning to hold some sort of digital event to replace E3. Since this gameplay event taking place next week will apparently focus on third-party games and the Xbox teams have something planned for the summer, it seems that’ll be when we see more of the Xbox Series X games like Halo Infinite and other first-party titles.

The gameplay event for the Xbox Series X will take place on May 7th at 8 a.m. PT, so plan to tune in then to see what’s happening during the next episode of Inside Xbox.

