PlayStation 4 Pro Price Drop Could Be Coming Soon

The PlayStation 4 Pro may be getting a significant price-drop for the holiday season, and that’s great news for anyone who has been holding out on a console upgrade. Check out this tweet from the official PlayStation Japan account, announcing a PS4 Pro price-drop:

Starting on Friday, October 12, the PlayStation 4 Pro in Japan will be going from 44,980 yen to 39,980 yen. In US dollars, that’s roughly like going from $399 to $349. If this price-drop doesn’t kick in around the same time as it does in Japan, we’re assuming that we may see this deal pop up in time for Black Friday, and certainly in time for the holiday season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the flip-side, though, console sales in the West are much stronger than they are in Japan, generally. It could be that this is a strategy unique to PlayStation Japan, and the Western PlayStation brance may not see the need for a price-drop in order to drive holiday sales. It’s hard to believe that Sony would officially market and promote a price-drop in one major region, and deny the price-drop in another major region, but you never know. Just set your expectations low, and be pleasantly surprised if the drop comes our way.

The timing seems about right. The PS4 Pro launched at the end of 2016, and the original PlayStation launched at the end of 2013. Many analysts (and fans) are speculating that we may see the PlayStation 5 reveal within the next 12 months, so a big push to get more PS4s and PS4 Pros out into homes makes sense for Sony. There are also a handful of great exclusives that launched this year to help drive sales. Expect to see a discounted Marvel’s Spider-Man bundle, and a God of War price-drop for Black Friday.

So what about that PlayStation 5? Are we going to see it soon, and might we even see a launch some time in 2019? Most analysts are in agreement that a 2019 launch for PS5 seems a little too soon, but most are also in agreement that we could very well be in for a reveal by next fall. AMD has already revealed that it’s working on some serious next-gen technology, confirming that it’s helping Microsoft and Sony develop the “secret sauce” that will make the next-gen consoles so special. We think we know what that secret sauce is, and you can read more about that right here.