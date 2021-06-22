PlayStation 5 Prime Day Games Sale Hits Amazon

If you're lucky enough to own a PlayStation 5, there are some deals on games happening for Prime Day 2021 that you won't want to miss. This includes big discounts on PS5 titles like Returnal, Demon's Souls, The Nioh Collection, Resident Evil Village, and more. A breakdown of these deals can be found below:

In addition to the deals listed here, Amazon also has a Prime Day sale going that offers up to 50% off PS4 games and 33% on Nintendo Switch games. Additional Prime Day deals for PC and console gamers that include headphones and storage can be found right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.