The Best Prime Day 2021 Deals on PC Gaming Gear

Amazon Prime Day is always a boon for PC Gamers, and Prime Day 2021 is no exception. There are tons of deals available on desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, headphones and more for Prime members. Here's the breakdown of the best PC gaming deals going...

Desktops, Laptops, and Monitors

Amazon is offering multiple Prime Day sales that include desktops, laptops, and monitors. The first is 100% geared toward gaming with a hodgepodge of gear from Samsung, Asus, Acer, LG, Scepter, Alienware, and more. You can shop that sale here.

Beyond that, there are several sales that include general PC grade laptops, monitors, desktops, tablets, and accessories. However, there are some gaming-focused items sprinkled in here there. These sales include the following:

Razer

Amazon has a massive sale going on Razer PC gaming gear for Prime Day 2021. The collection includes mice, headsets, keyboards, streaming gear, and more. You can shop it all right here.

PC Components

Prime members can save big on PC components from AMD, Intel, Crucial and more. This is a catch-all sale that includes SSDs, processors, motherboards, memory, gaming mice, headsets, cases, and networking gear. You can shop it all right here for the duration of Prime Day.

Storage

Amazon is running multiple Prime Day sales on storage devices from SanDisk, WD, Samsung, Seagate, Synology and more. These deals include the following:

Networking

Amazon has a big Prime Day deal going on networking gear from the likes of Netgear and TP-Link. This includes modems, routers, Wi-Fi extenders, and ethernet switches. You can shop the networking Prime Day sale right here while it lasts.

Best Buy PC Gaming Deals

Keep in mind that Amazon isn't the only game in town when it comes to deals on PC gaming. Best Buy is currently running a Flash Sale on tech that includes a wide range of PC gaming gear. You can shop all of Best Buy's anti-Prime Day flash sale deals right here.

