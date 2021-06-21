The Best Prime Day 2021 Deals on PC Gaming Gear
Amazon Prime Day is always a boon for PC Gamers, and Prime Day 2021 is no exception. There are tons of deals available on desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, headphones and more for Prime members. Here's the breakdown of the best PC gaming deals going...
Desktops, Laptops, and Monitors
Amazon is offering multiple Prime Day sales that include desktops, laptops, and monitors. The first is 100% geared toward gaming with a hodgepodge of gear from Samsung, Asus, Acer, LG, Scepter, Alienware, and more. You can shop that sale here.
Beyond that, there are several sales that include general PC grade laptops, monitors, desktops, tablets, and accessories. However, there are some gaming-focused items sprinkled in here there. These sales include the following:
- Up to 15% off Desktops, Monitors and Tablets
- Up to 20% off Handpicked Computers and Monitors
- Up to 25% off Chromebooks from HP, Lenovo & more
Razer
Amazon has a massive sale going on Razer PC gaming gear for Prime Day 2021. The collection includes mice, headsets, keyboards, streaming gear, and more. You can shop it all right here.
PC Components
Prime members can save big on PC components from AMD, Intel, Crucial and more. This is a catch-all sale that includes SSDs, processors, motherboards, memory, gaming mice, headsets, cases, and networking gear. You can shop it all right here for the duration of Prime Day.
Storage
Amazon is running multiple Prime Day sales on storage devices from SanDisk, WD, Samsung, Seagate, Synology and more. These deals include the following:
- Prime Day Deals on microSD Cards from Sandisk, PNY and Lexar
- Prime Day Data Storage Deals from Seagate, Synology, Sandisk, and more
- Prime Day Storage Deals from Samsung - Storage and PC Devices
- Prime Day Deals on Gaming Accessories (Includes Additional Storage Options)
Networking
Amazon has a big Prime Day deal going on networking gear from the likes of Netgear and TP-Link. This includes modems, routers, Wi-Fi extenders, and ethernet switches. You can shop the networking Prime Day sale right here while it lasts.
Best Buy PC Gaming Deals
Keep in mind that Amazon isn't the only game in town when it comes to deals on PC gaming. Best Buy is currently running a Flash Sale on tech that includes a wide range of PC gaming gear. You can shop all of Best Buy's anti-Prime Day flash sale deals right here.
Keep tabs on our Gear section for more standout deals for Prime Day 2021.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.