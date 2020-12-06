PlayStation Explains Why There Are Weird Noises in Demon's Souls

✖

The remake of Demon's Souls has quickly proven to be one of the most popular launch titles for the PlayStation 5, but those that have been playing the title have noticed a very strange change: a loud clanging sound that wasn't in the original game! Speculation ran rampant regarding what it could be, leading Kotaku to reach out to Sony for some kind of answer. Alas, it doesn't seem to be any kind of interesting easter egg, or foreshadowing, or anything like that. According to Sony, this is nothing more than a bug that will be patched out of the game at a later date.

Those that haven't heard the mysterious clanging sound can hear it for themselves in the Tweet from @Manfightdragon embedded below.

While streaming Demon's Souls remake last night, there were 2 very strange sound events that happened. Has anyone else heard these? Anyone got any idea what they might mean? pic.twitter.com/lkS41e4b75 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) November 13, 2020

Fans can hardly be blamed for being a bit disappointed with the explanation. After all, these types of mysteries help to make games all the more compelling. While the Demon's Souls remake is certainly compelling enough on its own, a good in-game mystery can help players bond as they work together to figure out an answer. The clanging sound also added an extra layer of creepiness to the remake!

Of course, it's not that surprising to find out that this is just a bug, and not something bigger. After all, games that launch alongside a system often have issues that must be resolved through patches. While Demon's Souls has already received a few updates, it seems this issue must have slipped through the cracks. Sony did not reveal to Kotaku when that patch will arrive, so fans that have been bothered by the clanging sound will be happy to know that it will be gone sometime in the near future. Given how difficult the PS5 is to come by at the moment, it stands to reason that most people that end up purchasing Demon's Souls might not even encounter the issue by the time they get a chance to play it for themselves!

Are you disappointed that the clanging sound wasn't something more exciting? Have you encountered this bug in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!