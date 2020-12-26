PlayStation 5 Swappable Faceplates to be Available from Dbrand in 2021

✖

Despite being one of the hottest tech items around this holiday season, many folks still aren’t keen on the white faceplates that come attached with all versions of the PlayStation 5. Fortunately, if you’re one of these people who would prefer a new color scheme for your own PS5, a new option might soon become available allowing you to mix things up.

In a new post over on Reddit, Canadian company dbrand has announced that it will soon be selling its own iteration of faceplates for the PS5 that users will be able to freely swap on and off. After first trying to find a way to sell alternate skins for the PS5, dbrand has now instead created proper faceplates for the console that can be attached in place of the ones that come packed-in. Production on these faceplates is said to begin before the end of 2020.

The most interesting part of dbrand’s statement though is that it is outright challenging Sony to try and sue them for this venture. For those who don’t remember, Sony actually tried to take legal action against another third-party company last month that had this same idea of selling secondary PlayStation 5 faceplates. Dbrand doesn’t look like it’s going to be backing down to whatever Sony might do, however, meaning that something will have to give.

As for how dbrand will be looking to sell these faceplates, the company has said it is currently not accepting orders until it knows how many units in total it will have available. “If CD Projekt RED has taught us anything, it's that selling products before they're finished is a bad idea,” the company said over on Reddit. It’s also worth noting that as of now, dbrand is also only looking to sell matte black versions of alternate faceplates. This first wave will also likely sell out rather quickly, so be warned.

It will definitely be interesting to see how PlayStation responds to this effort from dbrand given what Sony has attempted to do in the past. If everything goes according to dbrand's plan, then it will be great to see new looks for the PS5 finally being offered up to owners of the console around the globe. That said, Sony might very well not let this slide. To continue following along with all of our coverage of the PS5 to see if there are any further developments in this story, you can head right here.

