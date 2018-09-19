PlayStation Classic: Gamers Are Not Happy About The Price

Sony just recently debuted their PlayStation Classic, taking a page from the nostalgic stylings of Nintendo with their mini-editions of fan favourites from the past. Though there are only five titles confirmed thus far – including Final Fantasy VII – there will still be more to reveal closer to release. Despite the trickling in news, gamers are not happy with how much Sony is asking for.

Introducing #PlayStationClassic, a miniaturised version of the original PS console which comes with 20 preloaded games, including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3 and Ridge Racer Type 4. PlayStation Classic launches on 3rd December: //t.co/KhtnlOOKvi pic.twitter.com/UMRD3KB98Q — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) September 19, 2018

Above you can see the original announcement made by PlayStation earlier this morning, but not everybody was happy about it.

Put the bloody games on PSN. PS4 can easily emulate ps1 let me buy them there rather than buying this stupid thing. — Carl (@PooWithEyes) September 19, 2018

Would rather have a console with backwards compatibility!!! Sony instead of forking money on remaking an outdated console why not build a new PlayStation with backwards compatibility feature? So we consumers don’t have to put up with shit PlayStation now :/ pic.twitter.com/8g9UmhoYfE — MikethaManc (@MikethaManc) September 19, 2018

3 years ago

Sony: “no one cares about backwards comapability or old games”…

Today

Sony: "launching this Christmas"……

To be fair, there are many excited for the nostalgic blast from the past and many gamers have already been putting their favourite PS1 titles in the hat for potential reveals before the Classic Edition launches this December.

Though there are more games on the way, we do have our first look at five of the titles confirmed thus far. Whether you’re a racing fan, or looking to face off against Sephiroth once more in Final Fantasy VII, you can check out the confirmed games for the miniature system right here.

The PlayStation Classic arrives on December 3rd for $99.99!

Thoughts on the price point or Sony’s decision to board the classic hype train? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the PlayStation Classic!