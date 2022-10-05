PlayStation Exclusives May Continue to Release on PS4

PlayStation may continue to release new games on PS4 as opposed to making them exclusive to PS5. This console generation has been a little strange compared to other ones. Unlike the PS3 to PS4 jump, there are very few games that are outright exclusive to PS5. There are a few such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but generally, you can get the biggest games on both generations of consoles. It's likely this wasn't really intended when Sony started developing these games and crafting the PS5, but due to the shortage on consoles and other factors, it has made it difficult for Sony to get a lot of PlayStation 5 units out to players. As it stands, God of War Ragnarok is the only upcoming AAA PlayStation exclusive confirmed to release on PS4, but it may not be the last.

Speaking with Axios, PlayStation's Herman Hulst noted that it's not ruling out the possibility of more cross-gen first-party titles. Although Hulst didn't name any specific titles, he noted that they don't want to leave their incredibly large and active PS4 player base behind too soon and is evaluating games on a case by case basis. This could mean that something like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could come to PlayStation 4, though nothing has been specifically confirmed or suggested. Of course, these nine year old consoles only have so much power so some games will just naturally not be able to split the difference between the consoles. Nevertheless, Sony is evaluating its options.

"We certainly don't want to forget the millions of active players on PS4, and we want to ensure there are great games for them as well," Hulst says. "We're evaluating it on a case-by-case basis."

Some players have feared that cross-gen games could hold back titles from achieving their full potential. Although the game would generate more money due to more players, it could come at the cost of graphical fidelity, the scale of the world, and more. A game like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was largely possible thanks to the PS5's super fast SSD.

What do you think of Sony possibly continuing to release its games on PS4? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.