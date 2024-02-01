PlayStation Giving Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Its Own State of Play Very Soon

PlayStation will be giving Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth its own dedicated State of Play. PlayStation has been pretty aggressive about strategically snatching up lucrative exclusive games over the last decade. Some of that comes from making sure its first-party teams are pumping out consistently good new franchises, some of it is going out of its way to secure licenses and deals for existing franchises. Marvel's Spider-Man and Wolverine are two of the most notable examples of Sony getting pretty smart about securing really big brands as exclusive games for its console, but PlayStation has also utilized some of its great working relationships with third-party developers like Square Enix as well. A number of Final Fantasy games have been exclusive to PlayStation, including the highly sought after Final Fantasy VII Remake and its subsequent sequels such as the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be one of the biggest exclusives for PlayStation this year. There aren't many other massive exclusives coming to the platform this year, at least none that we know of, but it's possible Sony has some secrets up its sleeve. Nevertheless, Sony is pulling out all the stops to make sure Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is marketed correctly. Sony will have a dedicated State of Play event for the upcoming game ahead of its release, likely allowing for a deep dive into the new gameplay mechanics, set the stage for the story, and overall ensure players know exactly what they're getting themselves into. The new State of Play will air next week on February 6th. Sony has done a few State of Play events dedicated to one specific game before, but they are rare and often reserved for prestige PlayStation exclusives such as The Last of Us Part 2.

Early impressions from previews of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have been very strong and Square Enix has yet to let fans down. This is one of the most highly anticipated sequels in years and now it's finally releasing. Hopefully it sticks the landing and even more so, we can only hope that Part 3 manages to round out the trilogy in a solid and satisfying way.