PlayStation: How to Watch the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play

PlayStation is set to reveal a whole bunch of new information about the upcoming video game Ghost of Tsushima from developer Sucker Punch today during a special State of Play livestream. While the specifics of the livestream's content may not be known, the company has revealed how to watch it and about how long it'll be alongside a few other details. In short, we can expect new gameplay footage featuring combat and exploration.

"The episode will be focused entirely on Ghost of Tsushima, coming to PS4 July 17," PlayStation's blog post from Sid Shuman, Senior Director of SIE Content Communications, states. "You’ll get an extended look at new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more. The current cut is clocking in around 18 minutes, give or take."

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQb Tune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

The State of Play for Ghost of Tsushima is set to begin today at 1PM PT/4PM ET and is expected to run just under 20 minutes, as mentioned above. According to PlayStation, it will be available to watch on both Twitch and YouTube, and will focus solely on the upcoming video game. In other words, don't expect to hear anything about the PlayStation 5 today from the livestream.

Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 on July 17th. It is available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.

Here's how developer Sucker Punch describes Ghost of Tsushima on its official website:

"The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.