PlayStation Announces New State of Play Dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima

This summer, Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima will finally release on the PlayStation 4. The open-world action-adventure game was initially meant to release in June, but was pushed back thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, alongside other Sony exclusives, including The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR. Now that the game has a firm July 19th release date, PlayStation fans can expect to learn more about the upcoming game. Sony has announced a State of Play episode focused on Ghost of Tsushima, featuring new gameplay footage. According to Sony, the video will last approximately 18 minutes in length, which should give viewers a pretty good chance to get a feel for the game.

Ghost of Tsushima takes place on Tsushima Island during the 13th century. In the game, players take on the role of Jin Sakai, one of the last remaining samurai. The game is set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, and Tsushima is all that stands between the invading forces and the country's mainland. After the destruction of Jin's clan, the samurai must learn the way of the ghost, in order to save the people he cares about. As such, the game features stealth-based gameplay, though players will apparently have quite a bit of freedom in the way that they choose to take-on opponents.

Fans of historical games will find that Ghost of Tsushima features a blend of real-world details with some creative liberties. Jin is an original character created specifically for the game, and Sucker Punch has stated that the films of Akira Kurosawa have provided some inspiration for Ghost of Tsushima.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQb Tune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima represents a bit of a departure for Sucker Punch Productions. The studio's previous works include the infamous and Sly Cooper franchises for Sony. As such, it will be interesting to see the final results, but Sucker Punch's previous titles have mostly released to critical acclaim. Hopefully, Ghost of Tsushima will maintain a similar level of quality. Players will have a better idea when Sony's State of Play airs on Thursday May 14th, at 1 p.m. PT.

