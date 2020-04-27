Ghost of Tsushima Guide: Pre-Orders, Updated Release Date, Collector's Editions, and More

Earlier today, Sony revealed that the released date for the highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Productions would be pushed back from June 26th to July 17th. That's disappointing, but not surprising given the current situation. Plus, what's a few more weeks? If you haven't pre-ordered yet, you'll find all of the details in our guide below. Its' especially important if you want to get your hands on one of the special editions - especially the ultimate Collector's Edition which is selling out fast. Before we get into that however, here's the official description for the game:

"In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima."

The Special Edition version of Ghost of Tsushima will include a SteelBook case with the game, a voucher for an in-game Hero of Tsushima mask and sword skin, Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, the Director’s Commentary, and a digital mini art book. Pre-orders for the Special Edition are live via the following retailers for $69.99:

However, if you're willing to spring for the Collector's Edition, there will be a Jin Sakai mask replica that's, sadly, "not meant to be worn". That sounds like a suggestion to us (apparently it's a heavy polyresin piece), but even if you can't wear it the mask will look awesome on your shelf as a display piece. But that's only the beginning.

The bundle also includes a sashimono (war banner) that’s nearly 4.5 feet long, a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth), a copy of the game with a SteelBook case, a physical 48-page mini art book by Dark Horse, an artistic rendition of the full world map printed on cloth, and a voucher for the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition (the Charm of Hachiman’s Favor, one technique point, Samurai PS4 dynamic theme, Hero of Tsushima skin set, Director's Commentary). Pre-orders for the Collector's Edition are live via the following retailers for $169.99:

Note that you can grab the standard ($59.99) and Digital Deluxe ($69.99) editions of Ghost of Tsushima via the PlayStation Store. The physical versions of the standard game are also available to pre-order via the following retailers:

