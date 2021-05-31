✖

PlayStation has announced that PlayStation Now is set to get significantly more enticing starting tomorrow, June 1st, with the addition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator. While the Sonic the Hedgehog titles were all announced as coming to PlayStation Now during the recent Sonic Central event, the rest of the additions are somewhat of a welcome surprise.

There are, as always, a few caveats with the new PlayStation Now video games. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition will leave the subscription service on September 6th while Slay the Spire will do so on December 6th. Additionally, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is also set to be available in June as part of the new PlayStation Plus free video games lineup. That said, if you don't already have access these titles or are not already a PlayStation Plus subscribers, it is an absolutely stunning set of additions for the month, all things considered.

Announcing PlayStation Now games for June: https://t.co/oLFPm372ld

🐾 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

👊 Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

⚔️ Slay the Spire pic.twitter.com/s1VftfySSh — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 31, 2021

"Repair, paint, tune and drive cars as you strive to build and expand your repair service empire in this simulation game," PlayStation's description of Car Mechanic Simulator, arguably the least well-known title of the bunch, reads in part. "There are also car auctions where old cars are available for resale or purchased for your collection."

As noted above, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator are all set to become available on PlayStation Now to subscribers starting tomorrow, June 1st. PlayStation Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC for $9.99 per month with hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available on it to stream or download. If you're somehow not familiar, this is a very similar type of service as Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.

