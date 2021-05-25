Sonic the Hedgehog Stream Event Announced

✖

Sega will preview Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary celebrations this week with one more event taking place to help end the month. A “Sonic Central” streaming event will take place on May 27th to bring to Sonic’s fans a “first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events” centered around the franchise’s anniversary plans. We’ll presumably get a look at some new Sonic the Hedgehog games during the event, but considering how many mediums the franchise has touched, there’s always the chance of more than just that.

The event will take place on May 27th at 9 a.m. PT, Sega announced. Those planning on tuning into the event as it starts will be able to do so through the Sonic the Hedgehog channels on YouTube and Twitch. You’ll be able to watch it live through those links, but if you can’t catch the event as it happens, you’ll of course be able to rewatch it later at your convenience to catch up on all the news.

Did someone say news? Tune in at 9am PT on 5/27 for a first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events for our #Sonic30th celebration! pic.twitter.com/rd4RpyVWFj — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

Sega didn’t tease anything that might come from the event itself, but we won’t have long before we’re able to see what some of the plans are. Of course, those who follow along with leaks and such may already be aware of some of the projects that are supposedly in the works.

Last month, there were references spotted to a Sonic Colors remaster. The game originally launched in 2010 for Nintendo systems and is supposedly being remastered for the modern platforms, though it’s unclear which systems it’ll come to or if it’s even going to be announced at some point during the 30th anniversary celebrations.

Sonic Colors wasn’t the only project leaked beforehand. According to another leak, it appears a collection of Sonic the Hedgehog games that’s been referred to so far only as the “Sonic Collection” will be released at some point. Similar to the supposed Sonic Colors remaster, it’s unclear what the specifics about this project are especially when it comes to the games that’ll be included.

On top of this Sonic event, Sony also announced this week that there’ll be a Horizon Forbidden West State of Play on Thursday, too. That event will take place at 2 p.m. PT, so it’ll be a busy day, but the events are at least at different times.