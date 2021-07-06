New PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2021 Now Available

✖

The new PlayStation Plus free games for July 2021 are now officially available to claim and download! This month, the free video game rotation for the popular subscription service includes A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Notably, of the three newly available titles, A Plague Tale: Innocence is the only PlayStation 5 version of the bunch. Both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are specifically the PlayStation 4 versions. Additionally, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown remains available through July.

The typical caveats for free PlayStation Plus video games apply here, of course. These video games are only available to claim for the brief period during which they are available, which is through August 2nd. Additionally, they are as always only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. They remain part of subscribers' libraries should the subscription lapse, but they will be unavailable until the subscription is once again active. Through 2021, it has been fairly typical for PlayStation Plus to include a new-to-PlayStation 5 title in addition to two titles for the PlayStation 4.

"The critically acclaimed adventure releases on PS5 with 4K native resolution, targeted 60 FPS, highly improved visuals, and fast loading – and makes its debut onto PlayStation Plus," the original PlayStation Blog post announcing July 2021's free titles reads in part. "Follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world."

As noted above, July 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, are now available. The trio will remain available through August 2nd with whatever August's titles end up being available the following day. Additionally, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown from June's rotation remains available through August 2nd as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

