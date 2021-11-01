PlayStation Plus: Last Chance to Pick Up October 2021’s Free Games

Today is the last day to grab the free PlayStation Plus video games for October 2021! November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus titles will be available starting tomorrow, November 2nd. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, First Class Trouble, and Knockout City will become available at that point to claim with Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 all rotating out. Additionally, November 2021’s offerings include three bonus PlayStation VR games, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall.

While the date is known — again, tomorrow — the exact timing of the PlayStation Plus titles rotating varies. It’s usually right in the middle of the day for a number of folks around 12PM ET/9AM PT. If you don’t grab them immediately, assuming you are already a PlayStation Plus subscriber, they will remain available tomorrow until around that time. That said, there’s no guarantee on when the rotation will happen, so now is your best bet to claim them with no rush if you have not already.

As noted above, October 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games, Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21, are now available and will remain so until some point tomorrow, November 2nd, when the new round of PlayStation Plus free games will be available. November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games are officially Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. PlayStation VR titles The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall will also be available. The former is for the PS5 while the latter two are for the PS4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about the list for November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games? Did you already make sure to pick up the October 2021 titles while available? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!