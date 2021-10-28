PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2021 Revealed

PlayStation has finally revealed the November 2021 PlayStation Plus free games. Confirming the previous leak and adding more, PlayStation has officially announced that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to grab Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Additionally, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall will be available as bonus PlayStation VR titles. The new batch of PlayStation Plus free games is set to become available beginning November 2nd.

All of the usual caveats apply for the November 2021 PlayStation Plus free games. First and foremost, these are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and they must be claimed during the limited-time window in which they are available. Additionally, and as noted above, each title is available for a specific platform rather than just all of them that are available. Notably, this month includes multiple titles for the PlayStation 5, which is unusual for the service. Additionally, claimed PlayStation Plus free games are only available to players that grab them so long as they remain subscribed. Should their subscription lapse, access will be revoked until they are once again subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1453746020483993600

As noted above, November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games are officially Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for PlayStation 4, First Class Trouble for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and Knockout City for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. PlayStation VR titles The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall will also be available. October 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games, Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21, are now available. They will remain available to claim by subscribers through November 1st. The former is for the PS5 while the latter two are for the PS4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

