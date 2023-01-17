Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, More Divisive Features

An image said to be from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League supposedly leaked online this week, and it's already caused quite a stir. The image shows little more than an interface where players can start missions, change difficulties, and configure other options, but it also supposedly gives some insights into monetization plans for the game. Those include a battle pass and a store likely filled with cosmetics, based on what's shown in the image, and those features in particular haven't been going over too well with those who've seen the leak.

The image in question was shared on social media after being posted on Reddit and can be seen below. Much of the interface shown in the image should look familiar to those who frequent games-as-a-service titles – you assemble your team, select your game mode and difficulty, and browse around in a store until everyone readies up so that you can start the mission.

But that may not have been what people were expecting from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game is co-op if you want it to be, so those monetization features and the battle pass element somewhat make sense in that regard if you're going to be playing with others. For those who intend to play the game by themselves alongside bots which effectively renders it a single-player game, however, the sight of a battle pass is not something that onlookers have been particularly pleased with. Compounding that, it sure looks like the top of the screen underneath the menu is meant to be an array of different currencies players can acquire.

Rocksteady Studios naturally has not commented on this leak at all to indicate whether the info shown is true or not. This leak follows another one that surfaced online just last week, though that one was comprised solely of text discussing supposed details of the game as opposed to anything claiming to be a screenshot or something similar. The previous leak spoke of these live-service elements and suggested that some of them had been stripped away after seeing how other live-service games performed when incorporating features players weren't expecting, so those leaks aren't exactly lining up at this time.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does not currently have a release date.