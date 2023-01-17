Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fans Are Worried About Controversial Leaks
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fans are worried about some controversial leaks related to the game's structure and genre. Rocksteady Studios, the developer of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, made its name by creating big, premium single-player Batman games that were able to rival not only other major games, but some of the best Batman stories out there. They were a major success and each game seemed to get better and better. However, after the last entry was released in 2015, Rocksteady sort of went quiet and outside of rumors, no one knew what they were working on. Some said it was Superman, some said it was another Batman-adjacent title, and some suggested it was a proper Justice League. However, it turned out it was a Suicide Squad game with co-op elements, which got people very excited.
The idea that was presented to fans was that it would still retain that premium single-player vibe, but allow for other players to play as other members of the squad. However, a new leak has some fans worried that it won't quite be like that. An image from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leaked out the other day and revealed the game would have a "Games as a Service"-type structure with a battle pass, leveling systems, and so on. This immediately raised red flags for fans who had flashbacks to titles like Marvel's Avengers which crumbled as a result of this format. While VGC's Andy Robinson verified the legitimacy of the image, he noted that the battle pass was purely for cosmetic items and characters won't be debuffed at the start to encourage grinding.
Nevertheless, fans are fearful of this direction and have been in a bit of a panic on social media. As of right now, Rocksteady Studios has yet to acknowledge the leak. If the vocal outcry continues, the studio may be forced to set the record straight so expectations don't get out of hand. Either way, it sounds like some fans are growing hesitant of the upcoming superhero game.
What do you think of the leaks?
Someone Should Probably Say Something
Me waiting on Rocksteady to say literally anything about these Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leaks pic.twitter.com/75aBUAQQ9e— Shak Legacy (@GoodBroMedia) January 17, 2023
Is The Writing on the Wall?
IIRC, Rocksteady originally wanted to make a Superman game following the Arkham series. WB said "no" and pushed for Suicide Squad.
The main creative forces behind the iconic Arkham games left Suicide Squad recently, and now we find out it's gaas game. pic.twitter.com/9oNgTOJkbM— Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) January 17, 2023
Some Are Taking The News Quite Hard
This suicide squad news is too much man pic.twitter.com/uf52TRrd6o— Chewing Gum 🇺🇦 (@bloody_goggles8) January 17, 2023
We Have Been Burnt One Too Many Times
Folks seeing the suicide squad ui leak thinking of avengers pic.twitter.com/DbwX86p16k— Pewter_Odin (@PewterOdin) January 17, 2023
Lessons Never Learned
So they took live service out of Gotham knights and put it in Suicide squad 🥹 it never ends pic.twitter.com/bV8kmgHfFA— IAMDELROY (@GT_ICON) January 17, 2023
Not All Doom and Gloom
It makes perfect sense to be skeptical of live service games, but if you think Suicide Squad looks 'bad,' you're a hater pic.twitter.com/35GWiEsiF5— Sadot The Gamer (@sadotthegamer) January 17, 2023
Not Again...
Gotham Knights did the mobile-like Marvel's Avengers UI with the battle pass & all the dumb crappy extra multiple currency nonsense & WE'RE DOING IT FUCKING AGAIN with Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League...
WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE @RocksteadyGames ??? https://t.co/DQUzmOvyK1— Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) January 17, 2023