Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fans Are Worried About Controversial Leaks

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fans are worried about some controversial leaks related to the game's structure and genre. Rocksteady Studios, the developer of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, made its name by creating big, premium single-player Batman games that were able to rival not only other major games, but some of the best Batman stories out there. They were a major success and each game seemed to get better and better. However, after the last entry was released in 2015, Rocksteady sort of went quiet and outside of rumors, no one knew what they were working on. Some said it was Superman, some said it was another Batman-adjacent title, and some suggested it was a proper Justice League. However, it turned out it was a Suicide Squad game with co-op elements, which got people very excited.

The idea that was presented to fans was that it would still retain that premium single-player vibe, but allow for other players to play as other members of the squad. However, a new leak has some fans worried that it won't quite be like that. An image from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leaked out the other day and revealed the game would have a "Games as a Service"-type structure with a battle pass, leveling systems, and so on. This immediately raised red flags for fans who had flashbacks to titles like Marvel's Avengers which crumbled as a result of this format. While VGC's Andy Robinson verified the legitimacy of the image, he noted that the battle pass was purely for cosmetic items and characters won't be debuffed at the start to encourage grinding.

Nevertheless, fans are fearful of this direction and have been in a bit of a panic on social media. As of right now, Rocksteady Studios has yet to acknowledge the leak. If the vocal outcry continues, the studio may be forced to set the record straight so expectations don't get out of hand. Either way, it sounds like some fans are growing hesitant of the upcoming superhero game.

What do you think of the leaks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can keep scrolling for some reactions to the news.